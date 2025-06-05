Anzeige
05.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Bridgely Consulting Inc.: Bridgely Welcomes Reda Bellakhdim and Nachi Bhatia to Executive Team

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgely, a leading provider of streamlined global benefits solutions for multinational businesses, is thrilled to announce two strategic additions to its executive team: Reda Bellakhdim as Senior Managing Partner and Nachi Bhatia as President. These appointments significantly strengthen Bridgely's leadership as the company continues its rapid growth and unwavering commitment to simplifying global benefits for multinational companies.

Bridgely Logo

Reda Bellakhdim brings 16 years of extensive experience in Global Benefits, having worked both as a consultant and within multinational organizations. His deep expertise on the client side provides a unique and valuable perspective that will be instrumental in enhancing Bridgely's client-centric approach and strategic initiatives.

Nachi Bhatia, a co-founder of Bridgely, is now transitioning into a full-time role as President. With 10 years of experience in global benefits and pensions project management, Nachi's return to a full-time executive capacity underscores Bridgely's commitment to leveraging its foundational talent and expertise to drive future success and operational excellence.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Reda and Nachi to their new executive roles," said Andrew Carr, CEO of Bridgely. "Their combined wealth of experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as Bridgely continues to innovate and expand. These appointments reflect our dedication to building a world-class team that can best serve our clients and drive our mission forward."

These strategic hires are effective immediately and position Bridgely for continued growth and innovation in the global benefits management sector.

About Bridgely:

Bridgely is a leading global benefits management company specializing in providing streamlined solutions for multinational businesses. Our goal is to remove the hassle of benefits management from start to finish, prioritizing simplicity and affordability so that companies can focus on hiring the best talent. Bridgely's comprehensive suite of services offers support for all aspects of benefits management to ensure compliance and effectiveness.

Contact: info@brdgly.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2701600/Bridgely_Consulting_Inc__Bridgely_Welcomes_Reda_Bellakhdim_and_N.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bridgely-welcomes-reda-bellakhdim-and-nachi-bhatia-to-executive-team-302472645.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
