Flank Raises $10M to Scale Autonomous Legal Agents -- Embedded, Invisible, and Built for the Enterprise

BERLIN, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flank, a Berlin-based company building an autonomous AI legal agent for enterprise teams, today announced a $10 million funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners (backers of Clio and DarkTrace), with continued participation from Gradient Ventures, the Seed fund designed for founders in AI, as well as 10x Founders and HV Capital. The $10 million round will fund continued product development, expand the engineering and commercial teams, and deepen enterprise partnerships.

The Legal Team's Autonomous Ally

Flank seamlessly integrates into a company's workflows, becoming the first line of defence for legal teams. Its AI agent reviews, drafts, and red-lines key legal documents and autonomously answers company-wide legal and compliance questions in minutes, not days. Unlike chatbots or copilots, Flank's autonomous agents resolve requests directly at the point of need - operating inside the tools already in use, like email, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. There are no new interfaces, no extra software, and no employee retraining required.

Flank's architecture is designed to take over entire high-volume workflows (think NDAs, vendor contracts, routine compliance checks), allowing legal departments to run leaner and redirect human expertise to strategic judgment and deal-making where it matters most. The agent operates with the speed and fluency of an A-player hire - but with the ability to handle thousands of requests simultaneously.

"Legal teams are overloaded with repetitive, high-volume tasks that drain time and resources," said Lili Breidenbach, CEO of Flank. "Flank lets them focus on high-value work while our agent handles the rest - invisibly, autonomously, and embedded within the business. We're excited to announce our funding with Insight Partners and look forward to partnering with them as we scale and grow."

As part of the round, Sophie Beshar, Vice President at Insight Partners, will join Flank's board of directors. "Flank is helping define a new category of enterprise software - autonomous agents that are embedded, invisible, and capable of real work at scale. Legal teams are among the most stretched in modern organizations, and Flank's approach unlocks speed, accuracy, and massive leverage without disrupting workflows," said Beshar. "We're excited to back Lili, Jake, Charlotte, and the entire Flank team as they reimagine how enterprise teams operate, starting with legal."

Flank's proprietary agentic framework (Flank-a0) and next-generation, vector-less retrieval engine enable breakthrough capabilities:

that kills off vector retrieval frameworks, delivers context aware responses, and can be customised in seconds with natural language. Enterprise-grade Supervision engine combines proprietary AI oversight with human expert augmentation, preventing misuse and ensuring performance.

Today, Flank supports global enterprises across the US, Europe, and MENA, including DeepL, SumUp, TravelPerk, QA, PROS, Lusha, and more. Flank has already achieved triple-digit revenue growth over the past year and is hiring across product and technology to accelerate its ambitious roadmap. In addition, Flank has partnered with leading international law firm Simmons & Simmons, which has integrated Flank's agent to deliver faster, more efficient legal services for their clients - a milestone in the adoption of autonomous legal intelligence by top-tier professional services.

"Autonomous agents aren't the future... they're already here, and they're transforming how we work. Through our partnership with Flank, we've embedded agents that deliver legal outcomes end-to-end. We're launching agents that handle the drafting, review, and negotiation of NDAs, DPAs, service agreements, IMAs, and more. These agents are live, in production, and already delivering real impact for our teams and our clients." - Lucy Shurwood, Partner at Simmons & Simmons

"Flank started as a solution for legal, but it is becoming a critical part of how we operate as an organization, helping form the backbone of our internal AI strategy. We are now rolling it out across compliance, info-sec, and beyond, delivering instant, autonomous support without disrupting workflows." - Philip Young, General Counsel at QA Group

"With Flank, legal is finally on-demand: intuitive, effortless, and built into how our team already works. We didn't have to teach a single person how to use it. Today, it autonomously handles 5,000 requests a month for us without breaking a sweat." - Andrew Cooke, Chief Legal Officer at TravelPerk

About Flank

Flank is a Berlin-based company building autonomous agents to transform enterprise legal operations. Designed as the legal team's first line of defence, Flank autonomously reviews, drafts, and red-lines key documents while answering legal and compliance questions. Built on its own proprietary agentic framework and engine, Flank delivers autonomous, embedded, and invisible intelligence. Trusted by leading enterprises and backed by Insight Partners and Gradient Ventures.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

