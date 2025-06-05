Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
05.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Nitya Capital and Swapnil Agarwal Refinance $700 Million Multifamily Portfolio

Landmark multifamily recapitalization includes 18 assets across high-growth U.S. markets

HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitya Capital, the Houston-based real estate investment firm led by Swapnil Agarwal, has successfully completed the $700 million refinancing of a premier multifamily portfolio, navigating one of the most challenging capital markets environments in recent years.

Swapnil Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Nitya Capital

The refinancing was structured with a fixed-rate senior loan originated and securitized by Citi.

The 18-property portfolio includes a blend of Class A student housing and Class B market-rate multifamily assets (including the project Hatteras), located across high-growth and demographically strong markets such as Dallas, Indianapolis, the Carolinas, Nashville, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

"This refinancing validates the enduring strength of our portfolio and our disciplined investment approach," said Swapnil Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Nitya Capital. "Amidst rising interest rates and market dislocation, we delivered institutional execution with premier global capital partners."

The offering attracted significant participation from globally recognized investment firms, reinforcing market confidence in Nitya's leadership, platform, and asset strategy. The capital stack was structured as a CMBS transaction featuring a fixed-rate senior loan, demonstrating Nitya's ability to execute at scale in volatile conditions.

Since its founding in 2013, Nitya Capital has completed over $10 billion in real estate transactions across approximately 130 multifamily acquisitions representing nearly 50,000 units. With 81 realized exits, the firm has achieved a perfect record of zero investor losses and a stellar average internal rate of return (IRR) of 22%, a track record rarely matched in the industry.

About Nitya Capital
Nitya Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm based in Houston, Texas, with a national footprint and over $3 billion in assets under management. Founded by Swapnil Agarwal, the firm specializes in multifamily, student housing, and opportunistic real estate investments across major U.S. growth markets.

Media Contact:
Nitya Capital Media Communications
pr@nityacapital.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703832/SWAPNIL_AGARWAL___Nitya_Capital_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nitya-capital-and-swapnil-agarwal-refinance-700-million-multifamily-portfolio-302474006.html

