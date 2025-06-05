GravityZone Compliance Manager Reduces the Cost and Complexity of Regulatory Compliance Requirements Across All Environments and Industries

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced GravityZone Compliance Manager, a new addition to its GravityZone platform that helps organizations reduce the burden of compliance and streamline audit readiness. Designed specifically for today's complex regulatory landscape, the solution provides real-time visibility, automated remediation, audit-ready reports, and one-click compliance documentation fully integrated with Bitdefender endpoint security and risk analytics.

"GravityZone Compliance Manager performed well for us during early access. The continuous monitoring and assessment feature reduced our reliance on manual scans, saving valuable time. Because it's integrated into our existing security stack, we've avoided the additional cost and complexity of using external tools. It has simplified our operations by eliminating the need for multiple point solutions," stated Alin Paunescu, chief information security officer at Patria Bank.

In recent research, Gartner® recommends that organizations, "Combine compliance and risk management effectively by prioritizing the implementation of impact-based assessments and automated, continuous monitoring capabilities."¹ With regulations like GDPR, PCI DSS, NIS2 and DORA introducing stricter penalties, organizations can no longer afford fragmented or manual compliance approaches. The financial consequences of non-compliance are severe with fines up to €20 million or 4% of global annual turnover under GDPR and $100 thousand per month under PCI DSS. These penalties come in addition to significant reputational damage organizations face that often follows regulatory violations.

Regulatory demands are increasing, but most organizations still rely on fragmented tools and manual processes. Designed as an add-on to Bitdefender GravityZone, the company's flagship unified security and risk analytics platform, GravityZone Compliance Manager minimizes complexity by unifying compliance, risk, and security operations in a single platform. It delivers real-time compliance scoring, automated reporting, and guided remediation, all without the need for specialized in-house expertise.

Key Benefits of GravityZone Compliance Manager:

Automated Audit-Ready Reports in Seconds Instantly generate compliance reports aligned with auditor requirements using existing Bitdefender tooling. GravityZone Compliance Manager simplifies audit preparation by automating evidence collection and removing reporting complexity. Reports are structured for auditor review and include an executive summary of the organization's overall compliance score, a breakdown of compliant versus non-compliant checks, and a risk overview detailing the severity of high, medium, and low risks.

Instantly generate compliance reports aligned with auditor requirements using existing Bitdefender tooling. GravityZone Compliance Manager simplifies audit preparation by automating evidence collection and removing reporting complexity. Reports are structured for auditor review and include an executive summary of the organization's overall compliance score, a breakdown of compliant versus non-compliant checks, and a risk overview detailing the severity of high, medium, and low risks. One Platform for Security, Risk Management, and Compliance GravityZone Compliance Manager builds on Bitdefender's unified platform by adding compliance management to a foundation that already includes prevention, detection, response, and risk analytics. Combined with Bitdefender Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR), which proactively reduces exposure by disabling unused or risky system tools, organizations can both harden their environments and stay continuously aligned with compliance requirements. When risks are resolved, compliance status updates automatically which streamlines operations and improves the organizations' cybersecurity posture.

GravityZone Compliance Manager builds on Bitdefender's unified platform by adding compliance management to a foundation that already includes prevention, detection, response, and risk analytics. Combined with Bitdefender Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR), which proactively reduces exposure by disabling unused or risky system tools, organizations can both harden their environments and stay continuously aligned with compliance requirements. When risks are resolved, compliance status updates automatically which streamlines operations and improves the organizations' cybersecurity posture. Supports Major Industry and Geo Specific Compliance Standards - GravityZone Compliance Manager provides immediate visibility into endpoint compliance posture and streamlines regulatory alignment with out-of-the-box support for major frameworks-including region and industry-specific standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, DORA, NIS 2 Directive, PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, CISv8, CMMC 2.0 and more. Businesses quickly identify and remediate compliance gaps with a single click and can drill down further into specific standards or benchmarks to view detailed information on associated risks and affected assets.

"The consequences of non-compliance, including financial loss, operational disruption, and reputational damage, rival those of a data breach or ransomware attack, yet most businesses lack the resources or specialized talent needed to manage compliance with confidence," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "GravityZone Compliance Manager is a game-changer that consolidates compliance, risk management, and endpoint security on a single platform, enabling businesses to meet regulatory demands effortlessly and reduce complexity to strengthen cyber resilience."

Availability

Bitdefender GravityZone Compliance Manager is available now for new and existing customers. All Risk Management users receive automatic access to a basic standard with real-time insights and best-practice guidelines. A full Compliance Manager add-on license unlocks support for advanced compliance frameworks, detailed scoring, full compliance visibility, and exportable reports. For more information visit here.

¹Gartner, 2025 Strategic Roadmap for Cyber GRC, Jie Zhang, Michael Kranawetter, October 4, 2024

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

* Legal Notice

Bitdefender GravityZone Compliance Manager features and reports are designed to help organizations with compliance-related security activities, in particular with assessing and helping maintain compliance with its listed standards and baselines but can neither fully replace internal efforts nor guarantee that an organization will pass a compliance audit. Bitdefender recommends working with an approved auditor to obtain any official compliance certifications.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605328987/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com