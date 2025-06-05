Höegh Evi and Aker BP receive DNV Approval in Principle for next-generation CO2 carrier

OSLO, Norway, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh Evi and Aker BP have been awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV for a next-generation liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier. The vessel, developed in Norway by Höegh Evi, Aker BP and Moss Maritime, is designed to transport captured CO2 safely and cost-efficiently from European industrial emitters to offshore sequestration sites on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Pioneering a new class for CO2 shipping

DNV's Approval in Principle includes a comprehensive assessment of the vessel's design, including its onboard CO2 conditioning module. It is the first to be reviewed under DNV's new CO2 RECOND class notation, developed specifically for CO2 handling and conditioning.

The approval marks a significant step in enabling the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain and industrial decarbonization in Europe.

"This designation from DNV affirms the strength of our technical solution, which is key to realizing Höegh Evi and Aker BP's unique CCS offering. Together, we can deliver a cost-efficient path to decarbonization, by connecting large-scale carbon emitters to permanent storage offshore," said Nils Jakob Hasle, EVP Clean Energy at Höegh Evi.

"We are excited to leverage Aker BP's extensive upstream expertise to mature and develop CO2 storage solutions on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. We appreciate the integrated and collaborative efforts with Höegh Evi in the development of the CCS value chain. This innovative design with designation from DNV is expected to set new benchmarks in safe, cost-efficient, and sustainable large-scale CO2 transportation and storage," said Ørjan Jentoft, Asset Manager for CCS at Aker BP.

"DNV is pleased to collaborate with such a strong consortium of partners to help bring this large-scale CCS project closer to realization. This AIP demonstrates how maritime regulations with DNVs new class rules can support the development of safe and cost-efficient solutions for CO2 transportation and offshore injection - an essential step toward building cost-effective CCS value chains," said Christina Saenz de Santa Maria, COO at DNV Maritime.

Part of an integrated solution for CO2 transport and storage

The next-generation liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier is a key part of a fully integrated carbon removal option for both large and dispersed EU emitters. By integrating CO2 conditioning and offloading capabilities directly into the shuttle carriers, the design minimizes complexity, reduces risk of impurity co-mingling and ensures reliable injection into offshore reservoirs. Two approved variants of CO2 vessels will offer total capacities of up to 50,000 m³ of liquid CO2.

Höegh Evi and Aker BP's CCS solution can be applied for the Aker BP-operated CO2 storage licenses on the NCS, EXL 005 Poseidon and EXL 011 Atlas. While initially sized to handle up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per annum, it may be scaled to accommodate growing market demand.

Media contact:

Christine Corkery Steinsholt

VP External Communications, Höegh Evi

christine.steinsholt@hoeghevi.com | +47 95 09 54 81

Ole-Johan Faret

Press spokesperson, Aker BP

ole-johan.faret@akerbp.com | +47 40 22 42 17

About Höegh Evi:

Höegh Evi is the vital link to secure transition-delivering fast, adaptable, and secure solutions that respond to countries' evolving energy needs. For 50 years, Höegh Evi has been a pioneer and global leader in floating energy infrastructure, with one of the world's largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) for importing natural gas.

Today, Höegh Evi is building the infrastructure needed to make transition possible, with floating terminals for ammonia and hydrogen import, the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, and services for carbon transport and permanent storage.

Höegh Evi is a global company with a highly skilled global team of 900 employees at sea and onshore. Learn more at hoeghevi.com

About Aker BP:

Aker BP is a company engaged in exploration, field development and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates six field centres: Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Edvard Grieg, Ula and Valhall, and is a partner in the Johan Sverdrup licence. Aker BP's shares are traded on Oslo Børs (AKRBP).

Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe with a production of more than 400,000 barrels oil equivalent per day. Aker BP is a global E&P leader in low CO2 emissions and seeks to offset its non-abated Scope 1 and 2 emissions to become Net Zero across operations by 2030. Link to homepage: www.akerbp.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoegh-evi/r/hoegh-evi-and-aker-bp-receive-dnv-approval-in-principle-for-next-generation-co--carrier,c4159891

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16996/4159891/3490272.pdf Press Release_DNV grants AIP for Höegh Evi and Aker BP CO2 Carrier_ final https://news.cision.com/hoegh-evi/i/lco2c-50k,c3415922 LCO2C 50k

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoegh-evi-and-aker-bp-receive-dnv-approval-in-principle-for-next-generation-co-carrier-302474340.html