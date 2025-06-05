US Med-Equip: The Summer Baby Boom is Here

Hospitals equipped for surge in summer births with on-demand Labor & Delivery and NICU rentals from US Med-Equip

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / As hospitals across the United States brace for the seasonal surge in summer births, US Med-Equip ( USME ), the top-rated provider of medical equipment rentals, reports a spike in orders for labor and delivery (L&D) and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) equipment.

Birth rates historically peak from June through August . Amid ongoing staffing shortages and budget pressures, hospitals are turning to USME for fast, flexible access to lifesaving devices. Utilization of rented birthing beds, incubators, ventilators, ultrasounds, temperature regulation systems, monitors, portable ventilators, backup batteries and other equipment supporting mothers and newborns is on the rise.

"Hospital partners are renting equipment to support the delicate needs of premature and critically ill infants," said Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip. "Our role is to help these healthcare heroes focus on providing the highest level of care without being limited by equipment shortages or capital constraints."

Hospitals are renting specialized equipment to support the delicate needs of newborns and mothers, including Vapotherm® Precision Flow devices for high-velocity respiratory support, GE Giraffe incubators for thermally regulated environments, Sentec transcutaneous monitoring systems for continuous, non-invasive blood gas monitoring and Gentherm's Blanketrol III hyper-hypothermia system for precise temperature management. Also in high demand-and only available for rent from USME- are Airon® pneumatictransport ventilators for safe neonatal transfers, Zopec's most compact and powerful backup batteries, and Linet birthing beds designed for comfort and safety during labor and delivery.

In addition to rental equipment on-demand, USME provides on-site biomedical maintenance and asset management services to help hospitals ensure every device is ready when it matters most.

With more than 100 locations nationwide and a team of over 700 employees, USME delivers medical equipment within a standard of two hours plus drive time. Like the hospitals it supports, the company operates 24/7 to help clinicians respond quickly to patient needs without the long-term costs of owning, tracking and maintaining infrequently used devices.

USME partners with top hospitals to provide the highest quality medical equipment, including monitoring devices, ventilators, infusion pumps, patient beds and more. From on-demand delivery of medical equipment rentals to asset management and onsite biomedical support services, USME is the highest-rated medical equipment partner for hospitals across the country.

