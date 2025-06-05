Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - As hurricane season officially begins, ReadyWise-a leading manufacturer of freeze-dried foods and emergency supplies-is urging families to get prepared before the storm. Experts are warning that the 2025 season could once again bring above-average activity, with a forecast of 13 to 19 named storms between June and November.

Last year served as a serious reminder of how unpredictable these storms can be. In 2024, we witnessed a range of extreme events, including rapid intensification, inland flooding, and multiple Category 5 hurricanes. Some areas were left without power for days. Others had to evacuate with little to no notice. And for too many people, help simply didn't come fast enough.

These situations are exactly why ReadyWise exists to help families prepare for the unexpected. Having shelf-stable food, clean water, portable power, and ready-to-go emergency kits on hand can make all the difference when you're facing the unknown.

"Our goal is to make preparedness simple and accessible," said Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at ReadyWise. "We want families to feel confident that they have what they need to get through any emergency, especially during hurricane season."

Whether you're riding out the storm at home or evacuating, the right supplies can reduce stress and keep your family safe. To help people take the first step, ReadyWise has created a Hurricane Preparedness Checklist with practical tips on what to store, pack, and plan for in advance.

Call 800-393-2570 to speak with a friendly product expert or visit www.readywise.com to explore emergency food and survival kits.

Hurricanes don't wait-and neither should you. Prepare now, before the next storm forms.

Stay informed with real-time alerts from weather.gov and noaa.gov this hurricane season.

ReadyWise Hurricane Checklist

**About ReadyWise**

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a global leader in food manufacturing, specializing in high-quality, shelf-stable food solutions. They offer a range of branded products including ReadyWise Emergency Food Kits, trusted for long-term food storage, ReadyWise Outdoor, featuring convenient meals for camping and adventure, and Simple Kitchen, their line of ready-to-eat meals and snacks. Beyond their own brands, they provide private label and co-manufacturing services in their USDA- and SQF-certified facility in Utah, ensuring top-tier quality and safety for partners. At ReadyWise, they are committed to innovation, reliability, and making food security accessible for all.

