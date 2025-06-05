

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) is up over 83% at $23.29. ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is up over 48% at $4.71. Ctrl Group Limited (MCTR) is up over 38% at $21.39. ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (ZJK) is up over 37% at $6.64. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) is up over 30% at $1.86. Planet Labs PBC (PL) is up over 23% at $4.95. Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is up over 18% at $21.78. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 17% at $233.69. Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is up over 17% at $1.74. PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) is up over 15% at $3.45.



In the Red



Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) is down over 33% at $1.56. BARK, Inc. (BARK) is down over 15% at $1.15. Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is down over 12% at $1.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is down over 11% at $31.00. EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) is down over 10% at $7.86. PVH Corp. (PVH) is down over 9% at $72.88. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is down over 9% at $2.98. Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN) is down over 8% at $14.66. BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU) is down over 7% at $3.37. X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (XTKG) is down over 5% at $1.35.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News