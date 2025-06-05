Ballard Power Systems Inc.: Ballard Power announces results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which was held on June 4 th.
All nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 7 th, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Ballard directors was re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Director biographies are available in the "Our Leadership" section of the Company's website.
Director Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Kathy Bayless
84,684,573
97.71
1,988,964
2.29
Michael Chen
84,336,534
97.30
2,337,005
2.70
Jacqueline Dedo
78,793,325
90.91
7,880,214
9.09
Douglas P. Hayhurst
78,041,127
90.04
8,632,412
9.96
Randy MacEwen
84,892,738
97.95
1,780,800
2.05
Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser
77,913,248
89.89
8,760,291
10.11
Marty Neese
84,225,903
97.18
2,447,635
2.82
James Roche
84,789,591
97.83
1,883,947
2.17
Yingbo Wang
84,290,998
97.25
2,382,540
2.75
Janet Woodruff
77,861,876
89.83
8,811,662
10.17
In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor for the Company, and an advisory vote approved the approach to executive compensation. Details of each of these resolutions are included in the Company's Management Proxy Circular.
Item
Votes For
% For
Votes
%
Withheld/
% Withheld/
Appointment of Auditors
88,666,862
85.24
-
-
15,351,003
14.76
Executive Compensation
76,971,303
88.81
9,702,236
11.19
-
-
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.
