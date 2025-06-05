Anzeige
Sysco Corporation: Sysco's One Planet One Table Helps Choose a Better Future for Food During Earth Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Originally published on April 22nd, 2025 on LinkedIn

A better brew for a better world! Our Rainforest Alliance Certified 100% Colombian coffee, part of Sysco's One Planet. One Table. assortment, supports social, economic, and environmental sustainability-so you can sip with purpose.

With over 3,500 items across 15 categories, One Planet. One Table. is leading the way in sustainable foodservice. When you choose Sysco, you choose a better future for food. Happy Earth Day!

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

View original content here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sysco Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sysco Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sysco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sysco Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/sysco%e2%80%99s-one-planet-one-table-helps-choose-a-better-future-for-food-dur-1035936

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
