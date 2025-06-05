La Rosa Holdings Corp. to Expand into Valencia and Canary Islands, Spain following Successful Events in Málaga and Madrid

Celebration, FL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced further progress in its international expansion strategy, following successful participation in SIMA Madrid and the International Real Estate Congress in Málaga.

The Company has established a subsidiary to act as a representative office in Madrid as part of its initial steps to develop La Rosa Realty España brand. Such subsidiary is currently in the process of obtaining local licenses required for its operations. As part of its expansion roadmap, La Rosa has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Keyla Torres Velasquez, a veteran real estate professional in Spain intending to convert her two independently owned offices in Valencia and the Canary Islands into La Rosa-branded locations.

According to Global Property Guide, Spain's real estate sector continues to show strong momentum. As of Q1 2025, average home prices have increased by approximately 11% year-over-year, with regions like Valencia and the Canary Islands seeing double-digit growth.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, "Our recent presence at Spain's leading real estate events has opened the door to meaningful opportunities. With the support of Joaquín Nuevo Alarcón, our Director of Spain, and the potential cooperation with Keyla Torres Velasquez and her teams in Valencia and the Canary Islands, we are laying a strong foundation for La Rosa Realty España. Establishing our Madrid office is the first step in a broader, long-term plan to grow our presence in key markets across the country."

La Rosa Realty's innovative model offers agents access to a powerful combination of technology, training, and revenue share, all built on the foundation of a strong community culture. The Company believes that its expansion into Spain reflects its mission to empower real estate professionals globally, offering them tools for success while maintaining full ownership and flexibility.

The conversion of two offices of Ms. Torres Velasquez into La Rosa-branded locations and consummation of other related transactions discussed above are subject to, and contingent upon, the execution of a definitive agreement and other related transaction documents by the parties, corporate approvals, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurances that the conversion and other transactions will be consummated.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa Holdings operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa Holdings also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

