GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Announces the Launch of Call Center Operations to Expand Direct B2B Sales

The new sales channel enhances nationwide reach and scales revenue , complementing its direct store delivery (DSD) distribution model .

The initial revenue potential of 10 seats is estimated to generate $50,000 to $100,000 per seat per month , totalling $500,000 .

Expansion up to 22 seats, generating $50,000 per month per seat, representing additional revenue of $1,100,000 monthly, or $13,200,000 annually.



LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, today announced the launch of its new in-house call center operation based in Las Vegas, Nevada. This expansion marks a key milestone in GPOX's growth strategy, significantly broadening its ability to reach new retail customers and increase revenue across additional sales channels.

The newly operational call center represents a highly scalable and cost-effective way to drive B2B sales to independent retailers, including smoke shops, vape shops, liquor stores, small grocers, and convenience stores that fall outside the traditional DSD footprint. This initiative works in tandem with the company's field teams, DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal, and regional hubs, forming a comprehensive multi-channel distribution strategy designed to accelerate nationwide growth. The team is starting with a well-curated lead database of over 70,000 retail accounts, focusing on selling GPOX's proven product lines, including its high-margin private-label SKUs.

As previously announced , industry benchmarks indicate that $50,000-$100,000 in monthly sales can be achieved per seat. With operations now live, the call center is well-positioned to make meaningful contributions to top-line growth and drive additional market penetration, eliminating the need for physical delivery infrastructure.

GPOX has hired an industry veteran and seasoned sales operations leader with extensive experience in call centers to lead the new team. The initial rollout includes up to 10 seats, with the infrastructure and lead volume in place to expand to 22 seats. The projected monthly revenue goal of $50,000 to $100,000 per seat, or $1.1 million to $2.2 million per month (expansion to 22 seats), and the corresponding annualized estimate of $13.2 million to $26.4 million are based on industry averages.

"This is a high-impact revenue growth lever for GPOX that has moved quickly from concept to execution," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. "We expect to have the first 10 seats filled by the end of July, and the expansion up to 22 seats by the end of fiscal Q2 (August to October, 2025). We've streamlined our operations, increased our margins, and now we're aggressively expanding. The call center allows us to rapidly scale into new geographies, deepen our retail penetration, and drive direct B2B sales. Our new manager brings exactly the leadership we need to maximize this opportunity."

This initiative complements other recent activations, including the launch of the DISTRO+ Wholesale Portal , the opening of new ambient-temperature-controlled warehouses in Las Vegas and Lubbock , and the deployment of GPOX field teams to expand regional account penetration.

For more information on GPOX's growth initiatives, visit GPOPlus.com .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

###

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-announces-the-launch-of-call-center-operations-to-expand-1035867