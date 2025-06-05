Mary Kay Ash Foundation Remains Committed to Protecting Women - Starting at Conference on Crimes Against Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Mary Kay:



Mary Kay Ash Foundation proudly supports the Conference on Crimes Against Women, which has been educating, advocating, and advancing the multi-disciplinary response to ending domestic violence through more than 250 expert-led workshops at their annual conference in Dallas, Texas, for 20 years.

Nearly 1 in 3 women will experience rape or attempted rape in their lifetime-a heartbreaking statistic that's even higher among women of color and Indigenous communities, according to the Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW).

This month, the CCAW marked its 20th anniversary in Dallas, bringing together attendees from all 50 states and three countries. For the 18th consecutive year, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® is honored to support this powerful gathering. It's an event that unites thousands of people on the front lines-first responders, law enforcement, advocates, faith leaders, campus safety officers, nurses, legal professionals, child protective services (CPS) workers, tribal leaders, and more-who are all working together to end violence against women and change that statistic.

"Since 2006, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation's unwavering support has made it possible for the Conference on Crimes Against Women to provide premier training for professionals addressing violent crimes against women," said Becky Park, Executive Director of the Conference on Crimes Against Women. "This partnership ensures that frontline responders are equipped with practical tools and strategies they can implement in their communities-ultimately enhancing prevention, improving responses, and driving meaningful change."

Attendees had access to over 250 comprehensive workshops, case studies and hands-on computer labs taught by experts that addressed important topics from forensic nursing and campus safety to stalking, trafficking and technology-enabled abuse. They learned the latest technology to prevent these crimes, heard stories from diverse voices across the field, shared knowledge and collaborated on strategies to address underlying issues that make women unsafe. Most importantly, they walked away with actionable learnings to truly make a difference in this fight.

One of the most moving moments came during the keynote session, featuring Nichole Schmidt and Tara Petito of the Gabby Petito Foundation. After losing Gabby to intimate partner violence, they turned their grief into action, creating a foundation focused on awareness, prevention, and support for missing persons. Their conversation, moderated by retired police chief Tom Tremblay, deeply resonated with everyone in the room.

"The Conference on Crimes Against Women is vital to ending domestic violence-its impact echoes far beyond Dallas," said Anne Crews, Board Member of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation. "This work directly supports our mission to create a safer world for women. We are honored to stand alongside an organization that turns awareness into action and brings life-saving resources to individuals, families, and communities everywhere. This is a crisis that affects us all-and together, we are rising to meet it."

