PORTO, Portugal, June 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Naoris Protocol, the global leader in decentralized trust infrastructure and post-quantum cybersecurity, proudly announces the opening of its Nordic Regional Command Center in Oslo, Norway. This new office marks a major milestone in the company's strategic global expansion, serving as a central hub for government partnerships, digital sovereignty solutions, and the distribution of critical defense-grade technologies across the Nordic region, covering Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland.This Nordic expansion is spearheaded by Major General (ret.) Inge Kampenes, former Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence and a decorated fighter pilot with deep expertise in defense strategy and cyber warfare. Kampenes brings decades of strategic military leadership to Naoris Consulting, the global consulting arm of Naoris Protocol, and will guide its engagement with Nordic governments, critical infrastructure, and public institutions.General Kampenes is putting together a team of highly qualified partners and investors. His team will include Knut Grandhagen, former head of communications at the Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence who is also the son of Kjell Grandhagen - an early backer of Naoris Protocol, 3-star General and former NATO Chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Grandhagen, a long-time believer in the Naoris vision, will head strategic communications efforts and support business strategy across the region."Naoris offers the kind of security innovation our region needs sovereign, resilient, and future-ready," said General Inge Kampenes.Knut Grandhagen, added: "We are building the Nordic epicenter of digital trust and cyber defense. My father believed in the revolutionary vision at the heart of Naoris since the early stages and helped shape it to what it is today. I will, in turn participate, in its success,"The technology now being fielded by Naoris has the ability to boost national resilience and security at every level."The Oslo office operates under Naoris Consulting, the strategic arm of Naoris Group tasked with:Distribution and deployment of Naoris Protocol technologies across public and private sectors;Government contracting, compliance, and ecosystem partnerships;Strategic education and engagement to promote decentralized cybersecurity, digital sovereignty, and post-quantum preparedness;Supporting national transformation projects in sectors including defense, telecom, energy, and finance."The Oslo expansion is not just geographic it's geopolitical," said David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris Protocol. "With Mr. Kampenes leading this charge, Naoris is positioning itself as the trusted sovereignty layer for a more resilient Nordic digital future."This move aligns with Europe's growing commitment to digital sovereignty, reinforced resilience against foreign threats, and a secure post-quantum digital landscape. With trusted Nordic leadership at the helm, the Oslo center will serve as the main regional liaison for governments and institutions in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland, embedding sovereign-grade cybersecurity across the region.Naoris Consulting Oslo is already engaging with select ministries and public sector entities across the Nordics, with further partnerships and deployments expected throughout 2025. The Group's mission is to embed trust, transparency, and resilience into the digital fabric of the Nordic region starting now.About Naoris ProtocolNaoris Protocol is the world's first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.Naoris Protocol combines Post-Quantum Cryptography, dPoSec Consensus, and Decentralized Swarm AI to create a self-healing security mesh that eliminates single points of failure. Since launching in January 2025, it has processed over 64 million transactions and mitigated 341 million threats. Powered by the $NAORIS token, it is the fastest-growing trust and security layer for a quantum-resilient internet.To learn more about Naoris Protocol, visit https://www.naorisprotocol.com/Press contact:Guy Daviesguy@naoris.comAnna Fedorovaanna@babslabs.ioSource: Naoris ProtocolCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.