Serve You Rx Adds Two New Biosimilars to Its Formulary, Delivering Up to 96% Cost Savings

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Serve You Rx announced today that its Biosimilar Advantage Formulary now includes two newly approved biosimilars to Stelara® (ustekinumab): Otulfi (ustekinumab-aauz) and Yesintek (ustekinumab-face). This addition provides significant savings for self-funded employers and health-plan sponsors while providing the same therapeutic benefits for patients with Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

"The numbers tell the story here," said Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx. "With savings of up to 96% compared to as much as $152,000 annually for Stelara, these biosimilars represent a significant opportunity for our clients to manage healthcare costs while maintaining quality care for their members."

In collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs and Waltz Health, Serve You Rx is improving access to high-cost specialty medications through transparent pricing and simplified distribution.

"Making biosimilars like Otulfi available through Cost Plus Drugs is another step toward breaking down barriers to access," said Dr. Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "By working with Serve You Rx, we're helping more patients and health plans avoid the inflated costs that have defined the specialty drug market for too long."

Otulfi will be dispensed exclusively through Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs via the Waltz Health specialty pharmacy network, with members projected to save more than 96% annually compared to Stelara®.

Yesintek will be available through Serve You Rx's specialty pharmacy network powered by Waltz Health. It delivers over 90% annualized savings for plan sponsors while being approved to treat the same conditions as Stelara®.

Both medications will be supported by robust copay assistance programs to ensure patient access without financial barriers.

"Specialty drugs like Stelara have long strained the budgets of employers and health plans, leaving few viable alternatives. By working with Serve You Rx to bring biosimilars like Yesintek to market through a smarter, AI-powered distribution model, we're proving that affordability and access can go hand-in-hand. ," said Mark Thierer, Co-founder and CEO at Waltz Health. "This is exactly the kind of innovation the specialty pharmacy market has needed-transparent, efficient, and patient-focused.

Waltz Health provides a comprehensive solution featuring a specialty pharmacy network competing on price and service metrics, a guided patient experience, and a flexible service model that balances cost and outcomes.

About Serve You Rx

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for its clients. With a fervent focus on those it serves, including insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and their clients, Serve You Rx delivers exceptional service and tailored, cost-effective benefit solutions. Independent and privately held for nearly 40 years, Serve You Rx can implement new groups in 30 days or less and say "yes" to a wide variety of viable solutions. Known for its adaptability, quality, and client-centricity, Serve You Rx aims to be a benchmark for better client service. To learn more, visit ServeYouRx.com.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.?

About Waltz Health

Waltz Health is a digital health company developing technologies and services that support better-informed decisions on prescription care. Designed for payers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, and self-insured employers, the company offers AI-driven marketplaces to lower overall drug costs, providing better pricing options and more information for consumers while also helping payers take control of their pharmacy benefits. Founded in 2021 by Mark Thierer and Jonathon Thierer, Waltz Health is headquartered in Chicago and is backed by GV, Define Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, Blue Venture Fund, Byers Capital, and Twine Ventures. For more information, visit www.waltzhealth.com.

