CorporateCARE Solutions, Inc.: CorporateCARE Solutions and Aspire Lifestyles Collaborate to Deliver Comprehensive Backup Family Care and Concierge Services

Delivering Unmatched Employee Well-being and Productivity Through Innovative Work-Life Concierge Solutions

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / CorporateCARE Solutions, a premier provider of Backup Child Care, Adult Care, Pet Care and Tutoring Support services, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Aspire Lifestyles, a global leader in concierge and consumer support services for over 30 years.

This powerful partnership combines best-in-class Backup Family Care benefits with high-touch concierge services to empower employees in achieving greater work-life balance. This enhancement introduces employees to one of the most comprehensive life management programs available - designed to reduce stress, save time, and increase productivity across all levels of the workforce. Together, the two organizations aimed at disrupting traditional care models are redefining employee support. This partnership delivers personalized, on-demand solutions that go far beyond traditional benefits - designed to meet the diverse and evolving needs of modern employees.

CorporateCARE Solutions is expanding its employee support services by adding MyLife ConciergeTM, marking a significant evolution beyond traditional Backup Care. By integrating CorporateCARE's trusted Backup Care platform with Aspire's award-winning global concierge expertise, this innovative alliance offers a flexible approach that blends award-winning technology, personalized service, and a convenient pay-as-you-go Backup Care model. This eliminates the need for substantial annual prepayments, delivering a refreshing approach to the Backup Care arena and only paying for actual days utilized. The outcome is a high-impact solution that provides exceptional value and unmatched convenience for employers and their teams.

MyLife ConciergeTM is a high-touch support program that helps employees stay focused, productive, and less burdened by life's everyday demands. Unlike traditional work-life programs, MyLife ConciergeTM goes beyond basic referrals by providing expert research, appointment setting, booking services, and even handling transactions on behalf of employees. From elder care support and daycare sourcing to home services, wellness appointments, pet needs, education assistance, relocation, dining reservations, personal errands, and travel planning, MyLife ConciergeTM delivers a truly comprehensive life management solution. Employees also gain access to extensive discounts across a wide range of services - saving time and money. By reclaiming hours typically lost to personal tasks during the workday, employees experience less stress, fewer distractions, and greater focus - whether they're on the front lines or in the C-suite. With MyLife ConciergeTM, your workforce gains a powerful tool to improve well-being, efficiency, and engagement.

A Comprehensive, Integrated Approach

This strategic collaboration delivers a seamless and integrated approach to supporting today's working families. It empowers employers to meet the evolving needs of their workforce through a unified solution that includes:

Parental Support - Helping Parents Do It All

Parenting comes with endless demands. From Backup Child Care during unexpected breakdowns to sourcing services for every stage of a child's development, we provide the support parents need, when and where they need it. Whether it's prenatal health, after-school programs, speech therapy, college prep, study abroad, or services for neurodivergent children, our team locates and coordinates trusted resources so parents can focus on what matters most.

Support for Aging Family Members - Compassionate Care, Seamlessly Coordinated

Caring for aging loved ones can be complex and time-consuming. We offer essential support with Backup Adult Care and help with research, scheduling, and coordination for both short- and long-term care needs-such as housing options, medical appointments, transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment, and travel arrangements. We also communicate with other family members, ensuring alignment and support.

Reservations, Travel & Dining - Effortless Planning, Exceptional Experiences

Employees have access to a world-class concierge team that saves time, stress, and money. From coordinating client dinners and corporate events to planning and booking well-deserved vacations, the concierge team handles every detail - dining, accommodations and transportation - for a seamless experience.

Personal Concierge Services - Simplifying Everyday Life

Managing household responsibilities can be time-consuming and stressful. MyLife ConciergeTM helps employees handle everyday tasks - whether it's finding a reliable plumber, arranging a cleaning service, or sourcing a qualified attorney. Support is also available for relocation, auto repairs, notary services, and more.

Employee Wellness Programs - Supporting Health and Well-being

Our wellness solutions can help source and coordinate mental health support resources, nutritional counseling, fitness programs, sleep improvement, life coaching, and stress management-tools that enhance productivity and overall well-being.

On-Demand Access - Support When and How You Need It

Whether it's Backup Care or Concierge Services, employees can access personalized support anytime, anywhere by phone, app or online. The concierge service also serves as a central hub, guiding employees to other benefits available through their employer. We provide responsive, compassionate service in every interaction, backed by a 100% onshore support team.

By helping manage life's endless tasks, MyLife ConciergeTM fosters a healthier work-life balance, reducing stress and increasing focus and productivity.

Transforming the Corporate Landscape

"We are excited about our collaboration with CorporateCARE Solutions. MyLife ConciergeTM is filling a critical void in the work-life industry by introducing broader support categories and concierge-level assistance tailored to today's overwhelmed workforce" said Wayne Conte, CEO Americas of Aspire Lifestyles. "By helping employees manage personal tasks which are often handled during the workday, we're not only improving their well-being but also giving companies a real solution to reclaim lost productivity."

Sharon Lurtsema, Founder and CEO of CorporateCARE Solutions, adds, "Our goal has always been to help employers support their people with meaningful and essential care benefits. This collaboration represents a natural and exciting evolution of that mission. By combining our trusted Backup Care services with world-class concierge capabilities, we're delivering a holistic solution that addresses the real-life challenges employees face every day-from child and elder care to personal care, research and referral, travel planning, and more. We're not just easing the burden-we're giving time back. That's the kind of impact we're proud to deliver."

About Aspire Lifestyles

Aspire Lifestyles is the global leader in luxury concierge services, offering personalized, on-demand support to individuals and businesses around the world. With a network of experts spanning the globe, Aspire is dedicated to simplifying life and enhancing experiences through premium, customized services.

About CorporateCARE Solutions

CorporateCARE Solutions is a trusted provider of Backup Child Care, Adult Care, Pet Care and Tutoring Support services, supporting top employers to help working families stay productive and engaged. With a strong commitment to innovation, compassion, and operational excellence, CorporateCARE Solutions delivers flexible care benefits that empower employees to confidently manage disruptions in their regular care routines.

