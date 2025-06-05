Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
05.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
PAL Impact Foundation: PALIF Chairman Basudeb Pal Urges Ethical AI Standards in UN Address

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Speaking at the 24th Infopoverty World Conference at the United Nations, Pal Impact Foundation (PALIF) Chairman Basudeb Pal delivered a compelling address urging the international community to adopt stronger standards for the safe, ethical deployment of artificial intelligence (AI). While underscoring the need for AI literacy among political and community leaders, he emphasized the significance of effective AI legislation and implementation for impactful AI governance.

In his speech, Mr. Pal warned that without proactive safeguards, AI technologies could deepen inequality, infringe on human rights, and put vulnerable communities at risk.

"While most commercial organizations chase data to dominate platforms, we've invested time and resources to ensure AI is delivered safely," said Pal. "We've built processes, skillsets, and platforms that audit and monitor AI-so those who are not well-protected are not taken advantage of."

He further advocated for a "profit-to-purpose" approach, encouraging organizations to allocate a portion of their profits to fund inclusive AI initiatives and ensure that the benefits of AI are shared broadly and fairly.

Held at the United Nations headquarters, the Infopoverty World Conference brings together global leaders in technology, governance, and development to explore solutions for digital inequality. Pal's remarks were met with strong engagement, particularly around the urgent need for AI accountability frameworks that serve the public good.

PALIF's commitment to safe and inclusive innovation is long-standing. Through initiatives like the Center for Accessible Safe and Ethical AI (CASE-AI), the foundation is working to operationalize the principles outlined in the speech-promoting platforms that test, track, and verify AI systems for safety and equity.

Watch Mr. Pal's full speech from the Infopoverty World Conference here.

About PALIF
PAL Impact Foundation (PALIF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to using technology for inclusive and sustainable development. Operating at the intersection of education, public health, and ethical innovation, PALIF builds solutions that empower underserved communities and promote digital equity.

The foundation's recent launch of CASE-AI is part of its ongoing effort to embed human-centered values in technology and shape the future of AI for the public good.

Contact Information
Shwetnisha Bose
Associate Manager
info@palif.org

SOURCE: PAL Impact Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/palif-chairman-basudeb-pal-urges-ethical-ai-standards-in-un-addre-1035869

