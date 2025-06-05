Shareholders to receive $2.23 in cash per share, representing a premium of 41.1% over the last closing price on June 4, 2025 and 52.1% over the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price

Offer values Lorne Park's equity at approximately $126.8M

Chief Executive Officer Robert Sewell will continue to lead Lorne Park, with the continued support of existing management team

Transaction was unanimously approved by a special committee of independent members of Lorne Park's Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("Lorne Park" or the "Company") announced that it has today entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which an affiliate (the "Purchaser") of Sagard Private Equity Canada ("SPEC") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") and take Lorne Park private in a transaction that values Lorne Park's equity at approximately $126.8M (the "Transaction"). Following the closing of the Transaction, Robert Sewell and the rest of the Company's current management team will continue to lead the Company. The Company will continue to be majority owned by management and advisors, and there will be no change in the Company's vision, strategy, or commitment to best in class client and advisor experience following the Transaction.

All issued and outstanding Shares will be acquired for cash consideration equal to $2.23 per Share in cash, other than Shares held by members of senior management and certain advisors of Lorne Park (the "Rollover Shareholders") who enter into equity rollover agreements as further detailed below. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 41.1% over the last closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on June 4, 2025 and 52.1% over the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price on the TSXV. The Transaction will provide immediate liquidity to shareholders while establishing a strategic partner for Lorne Park to execute its long-term growth strategy.

Lorne Park's Board of Directors, with interested directors abstaining, is unanimously recommending that Lorne Park shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction. The recommendation follows the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of the Board, comprised solely of independent directors, that was formed in connection with the Transaction (the "Special Committee").

"This Transaction, with its significant cash premium, represents an exceptional outcome for Lorne Park shareholders and provides certainty to shareholders while Lorne Park pursues its ongoing transformation," said Christopher Dingle, Lorne Park's Chairman and Chair of the Special Committee.

"Sagard Private Equity Canada brings unique mid-market experience and exceptional resources, including an extensive network of business relationships, which will strengthen our ability to serve clients and support the accelerated growth of our team," said Robert Sewell, Lorne Park's Chief Executive Officer. "With this partnership, Lorne Park is better positioned then ever to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients in both Canada and the USA."

"Our fund invests in strong middle market Canadian companies, and we have built strong conviction with Lorne Park's vision, strategy, and management team. We are looking forward to partner with its leadership team to continue building a best-in-class wealth management platform and supporting the company's long-term growth plans", said Marie-Claude Boisvert, Partner and Head of Sagard Private Equity Canada.

Transaction and Shareholder Meeting Details

The Transaction will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and will be subject to shareholder approval at a special meeting of Lorne Park shareholders to be held to consider the Transaction (the "Special Meeting"). Required shareholder approval for the Transaction will consist of at least (i) 662/3 per cent of the votes cast by shareholders at the Special Meeting, and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Special Meeting, excluding votes from Rollover Shareholders and any other shareholders required to be excluded under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to hold the Special Meeting in August 2025 and to mail the management information circular for the Special Meeting (the "Circular") in July 2025. The Transaction is also subject to court approval, regulatory clearances and other closing conditions. The Transaction is not subject to any financing condition and, assuming the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

Lorne Park's directors and executive officers (or entities controlled by them) and Rollover Shareholders holding an aggregate of 36,743,358 Shares, representing approximately 67.2% of voting rights attached to the outstanding Shares, have entered into voting and support agreements with the Purchaser agreeing to vote their shares in favor of the Transaction, subject to the terms thereof. In the case of Mr. Robert Sewell and Mr. Stephen Meehan, who have indicated that they are only prepared to partner with SPEC and are not prepared to pursue any other transaction, the voting and support agreements are irrevocable, subject to limited exceptions, for a period of 7 months following the date hereof.

The Arrangement Agreement includes customary terms and conditions, including a non-solicitation covenant on the part of Lorne Park, which is subject to "fiduciary out" provisions that enable Lorne Park to terminate the Arrangement Agreement in certain circumstances, subject to the Purchaser having a right to match any third-party superior proposal. A termination fee of $4,875,100 would be payable by Lorne Park to the Purchaser in certain circumstances, including termination of the agreement by Lorne Park in the context of a superior proposal. A reverse termination fee of $4,875,100 is payable by the Purchaser to Lorne Park if the Transaction is not completed in certain circumstances. The Arrangement Agreement also provides for payment by Lorne Park to the Company of an expense reimbursement fee if the Arrangement Agreement is terminated in certain specified circumstances.

The Rollover Shareholders will roll certain of their Shares (including Shares issuable upon the exercise of stock options) for shares of the Purchaser. All rollovers will occur at a value equal to the cash purchase price per Share. Further details will be provided in the Circular.

Following completion of the Transaction, it is expected that the Shares will be delisted from the TSXV and that Lorne Park will cease to be a reporting issuer in all applicable Canadian jurisdictions.

Board and Special Committee Recommendation and Fairness Opinion

The Arrangement Agreement was approved unanimously by the Board (with interested directors abstaining from voting) after taking into account, among other things, the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee. The Special Committee and the Board (with the abstention of interested directors) determined that the Transaction is in the best interests of the Company and the Board is recommending that Lorne Park shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction.

In arriving at its unanimous recommendation in favor of the Transaction, the Special Committee considered several factors, including the opinion of KPMG Canada ("KPMG") to the effect that, as of the date thereof and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications therein, the consideration to be received by Lorne Park shareholders (other than the Rollover Shareholders) pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to such shareholders. The Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 as no securities of the Company are listed on a specified stock exchange.

A copy of the written fairness opinion, as well as additional details regarding the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement and Transaction and the rationale for the recommendations made by the Special Committee and the Board of Directors, will be included in the Circular. The summaries of the Arrangement Agreement and voting and support agreements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by the provisions of those agreements. Copies of the definitive agreement and voting and support agreements and, when finalized, the meeting materials will be filed under Lorne Park's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Advisors

BMO Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to the Company. KPMG is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee. KPMG was paid a fixed fee for its services and is not entitled to any fee that is contingent on the successful completion of the Transaction. WeirFoulds LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Company and the Special Committee.

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP is acting as legal advisor to management Rollover Shareholders.

RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to SPEC and the Purchaser and Stikeman Elliott LLP is serving as legal advisor to SPEC and the Purchaser.

Early Warning Disclosure pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Mr. Robert Sewell, 1295 Cornwall Road, Unit A3, Oakville, Ontario, L6J7T5, will file an amended early warning report in connection with his participation in the Transaction as a Rollover Shareholder and for which he has entered into a voting and support agreement pursuant to which he has agreed, subject to the terms thereof, to support and vote all of his Common Shares in favour of the transaction. A copy of Mr. Sewell's related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information and a copy of the early warning report of Mr. Sewell may be obtained by contacting: Robert Sewell, Chief Executive Officer, Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc., investor.relations@lpcp.ca, (905) 337-2227.

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Mr. Stephen Meehan, 1295 Cornwall Road, Unit A3, Oakville, Ontario, L6J7T5, will file an amended early warning report in connection with his participation in the Transaction as a Rollover Shareholder and for which he has entered into a voting and support agreement pursuant to which he has agreed, subject to the terms thereof, to support and vote all of his Common Shares in favour of the transaction. A copy of Mr. Meehan's related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information and a copy of the early warning report of Mr. Meehan may be obtained by contacting: Stephen Meehan, Director, Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc., investor.relations@lpcp.ca, (905) 337-2227.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. Lorne Park's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Sagard Private Equity Canada

Sagard Private Equity Canada focuses on Canadian mid-market opportunities to help companies and their management team accelerate their growth trajectory in order to become Canadian champions and market leaders. With offices in Montreal and Toronto, SPEC concentrates on less cyclical sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, business services and services in which the team has deep industry knowledge. SPEC has an active pipeline bolstered by the broader Sagard ecosystem, a disciplined and focused screening approach, a data-driven investing thesis, and a proven due diligence process. Driven by a structured approach to value creation, SPEC generates value through organic growth, M&A, profitability and cash flow enhancement, talent and expertise, and disciplined monitoring. This strategy is underpinned by a shared vision and an experienced management team.

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, LPCP's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release includes statements regarding the proposed Transaction, including the proposed timing and various steps contemplated in respect of the Transaction and approvals with respect thereto. Management of LPCP considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. LPCP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Immediately prior to the approval of the transaction, the Company also determined that it was advisable to proceed with the cancellation of 104,324 shares in the capital of the Company, which had previously issued to employees of the Company on January 31, 2025 pursuant to the Company's Employee Share Savings Plan and, in the case of issuances made to applicable reporting insiders, reported on the System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders, for a consideration equal to the price at which the shares were initially issued. The cancellation was completed in accordance with applicable securities laws and is exempt from applicable formal valuation and minority approval requirements.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254598

SOURCE: Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.