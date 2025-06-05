The rollout marks one of the largest live-event deployments of mobile solar today and offers a high-profile test for organic, ink-based photovoltaics. From pv magazine USA When rock band Coldplay challenged Australia-based Kardinia Energy to design a mobile solar system that could travel the globe with their world tour, Kardinia didn't start with traditional panels. They started with a wine label printer. Last weekend, that retooled machine helped power Coldplay's Stanford Stadium shows with a rollout of 550 square meters of ultra-light, recyclable printed solar in Kardinia's North American ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...