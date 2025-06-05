Denmark's Roskilde Festival hosts two days of Showstop Procedure training, 25 years after 9 tragic deaths

Pink Bows Foundation ("organization" or "Pink Bows") announced today another milestone its global expansion growing its impact with the successful delivery of two additional accredited Showstop® Procedure courses hosted by Denmark's Roskilde Festival and attended by Paleo Festival and Engage Festival, among other event organizers and managers across Europe. Other sold-out training sessions took place in Dublin and Glasgow, with further courses to be announced for Fall 2025.

"Never stop learning and improving. I believe that we have a good system for stopping a show at Roskilde Festival and RFX. We still hosted a course on Showstop procedure today on behalf of Pink Bows Foundation," said Morton Therkilsden, Director of Safety, Roskilde Festival.

Since its launch in Houston, Texas in March 2025, Pink Bows has trained 200 event professionals across the US, UK, Ireland and Denmark. Developed in response to the 2021 Astroworld crowd crush, the Showstop® Procedure training and certification advances the organization's mission to improve emergency preparedness and safety protocols in the live events industry. The training is led by globally recognized crowd safety experts Steve Allen and Dr. Mark Hamilton, who serve as consultants to the Pink Bows Foundation.

"The first certified European Showstop Procedure course at Roskilde Festival was delivered with outstanding clarity and professionalism by Mark Hamilton and Steve Allen, on behalf of the Pink Bows Foundation," added Pascal Viot, Security Coordinator at Paléo Arts Spectacles and Yourope Event Safety Group, (Association of European Festivals). "This course is part of a collaborative international initiative I am proud to co-develop, to promote a shared culture of responsibility and create global standards for stopping shows safely."

"We've been humbled by the response," said Pink Bows president Stephanie Stegall and Steve Allen, Global Crowd Safety Expert, in a joint statement. "Feedback from respected safety leaders has been overwhelmingly positive. The demand confirms there's a real appetite for raising the standard of crowd safety worldwide."

Roskilde Festival, one of the oldest and most iconic festivals in Europe, marks 25 years since a tragic crowd crush during a Pearl Jam performance that took the lives of nine attendees. This year's festival will run from June 28 to July 5 and is expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees. This year's headliners include Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, and Stormzy

For more information or to register interest in upcoming Showstop® Procedure courses, click here.

About Pink Bows Foundation

The Pink Bows Foundation was founded by the Dubiski family in honor of Madison Alexis Dubiski, who died during the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush. The foundation's mission is to collaborate with the event industry, raise awareness, and provide approved crowd safety solutions for both physical safety and mental health.

For more information visit: https://www.pinkbowsfoundation.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604463572/en/

Contacts:

Montieth Company

Ioana Veleanu Botzoman

ibotzoman@montiethco.com

917.832.5122