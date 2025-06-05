Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Madalina Suceveanu to its Executive Advisory Board. A veteran telecommunications and media executive, Suceveanu currently serves as Managing Director, Mobile and Cloud at Liberty Global, and brings decades of experience driving network innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence across Europe and Africa.

In addition to her current role at Liberty Global, Suceveanu has held prominent senior leadership positions at Vodafone Group, including CTO for the European Cluster, Turkey and Egypt; CTO of Vodafone Ireland; and Chief Network Officer in Germany. Prior to Vodafone, she served as CTO at Orange Romania. She also brings board-level experience at Wyre, Telenet, Netshare Ireland, and SIRO, among others, and has played a leading role in nonprofit initiatives supporting women in tech, such as the WICT Network.

As a member of the Arrcus Executive Advisory Board, Suceveanu will help accelerate the company's global reach to deliver high performance, cost-effective networking infrastructure for the AI era. Her addition further strengthens an Advisory Board that includes top-tier technology and business leaders across industry verticals.

"Madalina is a world-class technologist and an impressively innovative leader in the telecoms and media industry," said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO of Arrcus. "Her experience leading multi-market platform efforts combined with her visionary leadership, will be a tremendous asset to Arrcus as we continue to gain global networking market share."

"I've long admired Arrcus' mission to redefine networking through openness, performance, and agility," said Suceveanu. "I'm thrilled to join the Arrcus Executive Advisory Board and work with Shekar and his team at such an exciting time, and look forward to contributing to the next chapter of the company's growth driven by AI and distributed networking."

Suceveanu's appointment comes at a time when Arrcus is rapidly expanding its influence as the networking infrastructure of choice for customers for AI and 5G. With strong backing from an impressive list of strategic investors, Arrcus is also rapidly gaining global brand recognition. Arrcus is excited to be participating at NVIDIA's upcoming GTC event in Paris as a Silver sponsor. Stop by booth S32 or click here to secure a meeting. Additionally, Arrcus is proud to be a Premium Sponsor of the San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket team. Learn more about our partnership with this exciting franchise here.

