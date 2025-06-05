Invoca Named a Strong Performer in Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Contact Centers, Q2 2025 Report

Independent analyst firm report recognises Invoca for standing out as the only vendor in the report that supports the full buyer journey.

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in AI-powered revenue execution platforms , has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Contact Centers, Q2 2025 report . In the report, Forrester stated that "Invoca stands out as the only vendor in this market that supports the full buyer journey." Invoca received the highest possible score in eight key criteria:

Vision

Roadmap

Revenue Generation

Insights Discovery

Insights to Action

Pre-contact Insights

Marketing Optimisation

Signal Extraction

"While the Forrester report focuses only on contact centres, Invoca's strength has always been connecting marketing data and insights into contact centres to help customers drive more revenue. We believe this Wave is a clear validation of that strategy. Orchestrating the buyer journey now means stitching together every digital click and live conversation," said Peter Isaacson, Chief Marketing Officer at Invoca. "For us, Invoca's recognition as a Strong Performer confirms our leadership in AI that unites marketing and the contact centre. With Invoca, forward-thinking brands turn the complexities of today's purchase experience into an advantage, converting every touchpoint along the buyer journey into revenue."

A Revenue-Driven Focus for Customers

Invoca helps businesses drive more revenue by connecting the buyer journey as it transitions from digital to offline conversations. The platform's unique combination of AI-powered quality management, PreSense, and marketing optimisation capabilities set it apart, with the report stating, "Invoca has evolved into a comprehensive solution that bridges the gap between the digital buying journey and the contact centre to empower revenue teams."

Forrester's report emphasises that "as marketing expands its ownership of the customer lifecycle beyond acquisition, Invoca finds itself in exactly the right place: Its mastery of conversational data is primed to accelerate any revenue-centred use case that touches the contact centre." That mastery includes AI that scores calls for quality management, correlates agent behaviour with conversation outcomes, monitors compliance, and helps contact centre managers deliver targeted coaching to agents to improve conversion rates.

Invoca's Revenue-First Vision Redefines Contact Centre Intelligence

The report states that "reference customers - some of whom have worked with the same account team since their onboarding - praised the quality and stability of the Invoca team. They appreciate the solution's flexibility and focus on the revenue outcomes they care about."

Invoca reference customer Ryan Setzler, Sales Project Specialist at 1000Bulbs.com, shares: "Invoca's AI has been a huge time-saver for our QA process. What used to take me two days, I can now accomplish in just a few hours."

Steve Perry, Senior Product Manager at 1000Bulbs.com adds: "You wouldn't speak to a decade-plus customer the same way you would speak to someone who has never heard of your brand. Invoca helps us ensure our agents hit the right talking points for each persona and give them top-tier experiences that lead to sales."

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

The Forrester Wave: Conversation Intelligence Solutions for Contact Centers, Q2 2025 report is available to access here: www.invoca.com/uk/ciwave

