05.06.2025 16:30 Uhr
Ridgeway Partners LLC: Alex Howard-Keyes Joins Ridgeway Partners as Partner in London

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeway Partners, a member of RS Global Partners, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Howard-Keyes as a Partner in the firm's London office. Mr. Howard-Keyes will be focusing on executive searches in the Banking and Private Markets verticals.

Ridgeway Partners Logo

"The addition of Alex Howard-Keyes to our platform is strategically significant on many levels," said Charles F. Preusse, Managing Partner of Ridgeway Partners. "Alex brings an extensive track record and executive network to compliment Ridgeway's core Financial Services and Private Markets practices. He expands our reach in those practices from a geographic standpoint in the UK and across Europe. His addition to the London team helps us continue to build upon our relationships and service our clients in a market that is critical to our focus."

"Ridgeway's impressive history working across financial markets drew me to this opportunity," said Howard-Keyes. "I'm eager to build on that foundation in the UK and EU, and to deepen the RS Global partnership."

Prior to joining Ridgeway, Mr. Howard-Keyes has established an executive search practice spanning more than two decades, most recently with Kingsley Gate Partners and previously with Norman Broadbent, Korn/Ferry and The Rose Partnership. He began his professional career as an Officer within the Household Cavalry, including active duty overseas.

About Ridgeway Partners

Ridgeway Partners, a privately-owned partnership, is an executive search firm focused on the Financial Services, Private Equity and Alternatives verticals. The firm is a member of RS Global Partners, a strategic partnership between Ridgeway Partners and Sousou Partners, two premier executive search firms. With 30 professionals across offices in New York, Boston and London, Ridgeway serves clients ranging in size from Fortune 50 institutions to private equity and venture-backed growth companies. We differentiate ourselves with our creativity, tenacity, responsiveness and our unparalleled track record of success.

Contact: BJ McLaughlin, 617-279-8054, bj.mclaughlin@ridgewaypartners.com

Alex Howard-Keyes, Partner, Ridgeway Partners (London)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704188/RP_logo_Large_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704189/Ridgeway_Partners_LLC_Alex_Howard_Keyes_450x618.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alex-howard-keyes-joins-ridgeway-partners-as-partner-in-london-302474406.html

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.