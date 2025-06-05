Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Dow Jones News
05.06.2025 16:33 Uhr
92 Leser
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Issue of Equity

DJ Issue of Equity 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Issue of Equity 
05-Jun-2025 / 14:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
5 June 2025 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Issue of Equity 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 5 June 2025, it issued 1,000,000 ordinary 
shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") under its block listing for cash at a price of 95.30 pence per 
Ordinary Share to meet ongoing demand for the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. The new Ordinary Shares will be 
credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. 
 
Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 176,643,740, and the total number of 
voting rights in the Company is 176,643,740. There are no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. The above figure may be 
used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to 
notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc        0333 300 1932 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 
 
 
Winterflood Investment Trusts             0203 100 0000 
Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  391935 
EQS News ID:  2151622 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2151622&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2025 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
