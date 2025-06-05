Insurers caution that key blind spots remain for energy storage developers going through the underwriting process. From ESS News As the U. S. battery storage market rapidly expands, insurance underwriters are sounding the alarm on persistent developer missteps when it comes to site selection, space constraints and assumptions about insurability. Rosa Van Reyk, a senior underwriter at GCube Insurance Services, told ESS News that while developers generally understand what makes insurance more affordable and accessible, there are still some key blind spots. "I think people widely appreciate what ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...