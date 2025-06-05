Forecasting a $100 B+ global market and naming the year's Top 50 PropTech industry leaders and innovators.

Property Technology Magazine ("PTM") today announced the publication of its PropTech Trends Report 2025 The Great Rebuild: How PropTech Is Powering Real Estate's Digital and Sustainable Renaissance

The Property Technology Magazine Top 50 PropTech Index 2025 evaluates companies across five weighted dimensions: revenue growth, funding, innovation, trend adoption, and customer uptake. The index features a diverse mix of PropTech companies, from household names to rising stars, spanning various niches of the real estate value chain.

Drawing on proprietary surveys, venture-funding data, expert interviews, and industry reporting, the 80-page report charts the sector's rebound from macro-headwinds and sets a bold vision for the decade ahead.

Key Findings

Market momentum. The global PropTech sector was valued at $35-40 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed $100 billion before 2032 , nearly tripling in size.

The global PropTech sector was valued at and is projected to , nearly tripling in size. Capital resilience. Despite a broader VC slowdown, $42 billion poured into PropTech across 80 countries in 2023

Despite a broader VC slowdown, poured into PropTech across AI everywhere. Roughly 70 of recent PropTech deals contained an AI component, with $3.2 billion invested in AI-centric real-estate tech in 2024.

Roughly contained an AI component, with invested in AI-centric real-estate tech in 2024. Smart-building surge. An estimated three in four new commercial buildings now launch with embedded IoT systems, cementing smart-building tech as a default standard.

An estimated now launch with embedded IoT systems, cementing smart-building tech as a default standard. U.S. leadership, global growth. The United States still captures 27-40 of worldwide PropTech value, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region at ~20.5 CAGR through 2032.

Introducing the Top 50 PropTech Index 2025

The report debuts PTM's Top 50 PropTech Index, ranking companies on revenue growth, funding, innovation, trend adoption, and customer uptake.

Why It Matters

"Real-estate technology has crossed the Rubicon," said Bianca Ford, Editor-in-Chief of Property Technology Magazine. "Our latest research confirms PropTech is now embedded in every phase of the property life-cycle-from AI-driven underwriting to IoT-enabled building operations. The Great Rebuild not only maps where the money flows but pinpoints the innovations reshaping a $120-trillion global asset class."

Availability

Read the full report http://propertytechnologymagazine.com/proptech-trends-report

About Property Technology Magazine

Property Technology Magazine (PTM) is a leading global digital publication dedicated to the advancement of real estate technology. It provides industry professionals, investors, and technology leaders with in-depth analysis, data-driven insights, and coverage of emerging trends across key sectors, including but not limited to general PropTech, multifamily, retail real estate, and construction technology (ConTech). PTM serves as an essential resource for decision-makers navigating the rapidly evolving PropTech landscape worldwide. For more information, visit propertytechnologymagazine.com.

