Brigade Electronics: Brigade brings Vision Zero expertise to the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators Annual Meeting 2025

Burlington, ON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade will be answering questions about Vision Zero and showcasing its high-quality range of commercial vehicle safety solutions when it attends the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators Annual Meeting 2025 between June 9th and 11th. The meeting is open to all organizations and individuals with a vested interest in Canadian road safety.

Vision Zero is a multi-national safety initiative with the ultimate goal of eliminating road fatalities caused by collisions due to poor visibility and vehicle blind spots on vehicles such as distribution and freight trucks, buses and coaches, emergency response and refuse vehicles.

Vision Zero regulations have already been introduced to 25 cities across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Québec, Ottawa and Vancouver, with many more cities considering it as part of their road safety plans.

During the event, Brigade will be answering frequently asked questions about Vision Zero as well as helping operators navigate appropriate safety solutions to aid drivers and prevent collisions. These include AI cameras, its Radar Predict system and Front Radar.

Warren Di Marco, CEO of Brigade Canada, said:

"In 2022, road collisions led to the deaths of 1,931 Canadians on our roads - of those, 340 were pedestrians and cyclists - while a further 8,851 people suffered serious injuries. As well as the loss of life and impact on families, injuries sustained on the roads also cost Canada $3.6 billion a year. Vision Zero initiatives are helping to reduce the price people are having to pay every day as a result of preventable road traffic collisions. Brigade has spent years painstakingly researching and developing the best and most reliable vehicle safety solutions to assist drivers and greatly enhance road safety for everyone."

Brigade's latest product is an AI driver safety camera, which aims to reduce the possibility of an incident caused by lack of concentration or driver fatigue. Sensors positioned near the steering wheel track signs of distracted behaviour and tiredness by continuous monitoring of the driver's face, eyes and head movements. They can pick up on mobile phone usage and seatbelt deployment as well as unusual drooping, yawning or nodding. Built-in AI analyzes these signals and provides audible alerts to the driver. Erratic steering and unusual vehicle positioning can also trigger an alarm, and there is the option of alerting the fleet manager too.

Brigade's recently upgraded award-winning Backeye®360 has been a bestseller for the company since its 2013 launch. The 360-degree camera now features cutting-edge AI capable of identifying humans in vehicle blind spots.

The intelligent camera system aids manoeuvrability in challenging situations by providing drivers with a complete 360-degree view of their vehicle in a single image. The system merges images from four cameras positioned around the vehicle and provides a real-time view on an in-cab monitor, creating a 'bird's-eye view' of the vehicle and its surroundings.

Warren added:

"By enhancing our Backeye®360 and other cameras with AI technology, we offer operators even greater assurance that they are using the safest solutions available. Our innovative systems not only prevent incidents but also provide critical support. Brigade's AI cameras integrate effortlessly into a vehicle's existing infrastructure for a seamless upgrade and are compatible with our entire range of AI-powered devices.

"Brigade works ceaselessly to prevent collisions on our roads, and our recent partnership with Together for Safer Roads (TSR) will add further support to our efforts. We hope to meet as many people as possible at the CCMTA Annual Meeting and raise awareness of the multiple benefits of the Vision Zero initiative."

Brigade will be attending the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators Annual Meeting 2025 at the Delta Hotels Regina, 1919 Saskatchewan Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan SK S4P 4H2 between June 9th and 11th. Find them at booth number 2.

Notes to Editors

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to manoeuvre safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the very latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

