Press Play PR: U.S. Fans Urge 2026 Level 42 Tour With 'America is Calling' Video Campaign

80s Hitmakers Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Landmark 'World Machine' Album

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / U.S. fans of U.K. hitmakers Level 42 have launched a video campaign to bring the pop-funk band stateside in 2026 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their career-defining World Machine album.

America is Calling Level 42

U.S. fans of U.K. hitmakers Level 42 have launched a video campaign to bring the band stateside in 2026.

"America is Calling ," a short video with celebrity cameos produced by longtime U.S. Level 42 fan Bob Considine, was officially released this week - on the 39th anniversary of the band's highest U.S. chart position for their 1980s classic hit "Something About You."

Level 42 , led by legendary bassist/vocalist Mark King and keyboardist/vocalist Mike Lindup, last toured the United States in 2010.

"The aim of the video is to show tour promoters here in the States that there is indeed high demand for Level 42 to return here," Considine said.

"We hope the 40th anniversary of the World Machine, which introduced the band to U.S. audiences on MTV and on the radio in 1986, serves as a perfect vehicle for promoters to consider bringing the band over, especially as many of their contemporaries have enjoyed successful tours here in recent years."

The video opens with former MTV VJ Alan Hunter introducing Level 42 to a raucous crowd in Cancun, Mexico last November, only to explain on his 80s on 8 show on SiriusXM a few months later that the band would only be commemorating the 40th anniversary of the World Machine album only overseas in the UK and Europe.

The video continues displaying the popularity of King as one of the world's foremost bass players, showing multiple U.S celebrities talking about their love of the band and numerous U.S. fans pleading for Level 42 to return to the States on social media.

"Honestly, there have been literally thousands of pleas from U.S. fans online for Level 42 to come back here," Considine said. "This video short was an opportunity to show at least some of that representation and to remind promoters that there's a chance to capitalize on that demand in 2026 with the 40th anniversary of World Machine."

Originally started in 1980 as a mainly instrumental jazz/funk band with muso sophistication, Level 42 has sold more than 30 million albums over their career and amassed 18 Top 40 hits in the UK, with "Something About You," "Lessons in Love" and "Starchild" their most recognizable U.S. hits.

King, renowned for his percussive slap style of bass playing, has also been featured in U.S. bass magazines and videos for decades.

Level 42's 32-date tour of the UK and Europe, which begins in September and runs through November, is mostly sold out, with limited ticket availability at certain shows.

The full "America is Calling" video can be found on the 42 FM YouTube page here.

Contact Information

Mark Stewart

Communications Manager

732-232-6089





SOURCE: Press Play PR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/u.s.-fans-urge-2026-level-42-tour-with-america-is-calling-video-campaign-1035943