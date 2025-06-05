Two Discovery Education Solutions Honored With 2025 SmartBrief Readers' Choice Awards

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / SmartBrief on EdTech has honored two Discovery Education services in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. The Readers' Choice Awards 2025 presented by SmartBrief on EdTech celebrate the companies and products making a lasting impact on the education industry. Discovery Education is the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world

The 2025 Readers' Choice Awards recognize the innovative solutions, latest technologies, and pioneering problem-solving that are changing the education landscape for the better. The following Discovery Education services were selected as winners in the Readers' Choice Awards 2025:

DreamBox Math: Math Instruction Category

DreamBox Math by Discovery Education is a K-8 online math program that supplements core instruction in the classroom or at home and is independently proven by several third-party research organizations to increase math achievement. Updated earlier this year with a host of improvements that empower teachers to create even more personalized learning experiences, DreamBox Math by Discovery Education adapts dynamically to the learner, providing tailored instruction within a highly engaging, gamified learning environment. DreamBox Math lessons are available in both English and Spanish and are standards-aligned

Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox Math offers teachers content-specific professional learning and provides administrators critical insights into student progress. With DreamBox Math, every student is empowered to independently engage in interactive problem solving so they can develop conceptual understanding, apply a variety of strategies, and gain competence and confidence in mathematical reasoning and skills.

Career Connect: STEM and CTE Category

Career Connect promotes student curiosity by connecting classroom learning to potential careers. Through Career Connect, educators request virtual classroom visits from industry professionals, selecting from an array of job types, industries, languages, and locations. Then, students meet with professionals from industries like biotechnology, science, finance, computer engineering, human resources, education, and more, exploring potential career pathways through these interactions.

"These awards recognize and shine light on new and existing products and solutions that impact and transform education through technology. Our readers and subscribers have selected our winners as the best of the best. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team," said the SmartBrief on Edtech's editorial team.

Submissions were evaluated by both industry professionals and SmartBrief readers. SmartBrief is the leading digital news service for top-level education professionals in K-12, higher education, and specialized fields. Learn more about the SmartBrief Readers' Choice Awards here.

"We are proud to be among those honored in the Readers' Choice Awards! Thank you to the judges and educators who voted for DreamBox Math and Career Connect by Discovery Education," said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Education. "Every day, our team works hard to deliver to educators the solutions that will empower students to succeed. This award is a powerful validation of this work and will inspire us to continue creating the highest quality solutions for PreK-12 classroom worldwide."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions support learning wherever it takes place. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and strategic alliances, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences that engage all students and support higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

