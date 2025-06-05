EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

LUXEMBOURG, 5 June 2025: Marley Spoon Group SE ("Marley Spoon" or the "Company"), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider, reports results for the quarter ending 31 March 2025 ("Q1 2025"). HIGHLIGHTS: Net Revenue of €74.7 million, decreasing 7.4% vs. prior year (8.1% in constant currency), driven by a reduction in marketing vouchers of -19.8% and marketing investment of -8.3%.

Contribution Margin reaching 35.0%, an increase of 60 bps vs. prior year

Operating EBITDA Margin was 0.8%, a 60 bps improvement vs. prior year, marking six consecutive positive quarters.

EBIT was €(3.8) million, an improvement of +€3.8 million vs. prior year, excluding the gains from the US operations assets sale in Q1 2024

Cash Flow from operating activities was €4.6 million, up €1.7 million vs. prior year, with a quarter-end cash balance of €7.7 million. Marley Spoon's CEO, Daniel Raab, commented: "Our Q1 results once again reflect the team's strong commitment to improving profitability. We achieved a +60 bps increase in contribution margin, while significantly reducing our cost base - G&A expenses decreased by 19.5% vs. prior year - and, at the same time, were able to focus on enhancing our product and customer experience leading to an increased average order value of €68.1, growing +6.2% year-over-year." Q1 2025 BUSINESS UPDATE Average order value increased by 5.2% compared to Q1 2024, and customer order frequency continued its upward trend, improving by 6.2%. These improvements are a direct outcome of our controlled and phased reallocation of investment from the Dinnerly brand to Marley Spoon, aligning with our ROI-optimized long-term platform consolidation strategy. Towards the end of Q1 2025, we also implemented targeted price increases with the primary objective of refining our price points positioning across various plans, while simultaneously boosting revenue per order. Q1 2025 net revenue was €74.7 million, representing an 8.1% decrease year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Contribution margin (CM) continued to improve, increasing by 60 basis points (bps) compared to Q1 2024. This improvement was largely due to the increase in the company's average order value, as well as a 19.8% decrease in marketing discounts for the quarter. In Q1 2025, marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue remained stable at 16.9% (compared to 17.1% in the previous year), aligning with the acquisition strategy focused on optimizing channel investments and maximizing profitability. G&A (General & Administrative) costs decreased by 19.5% year-over-year in Q1 2025, even after consolidating Bistro's fixed costs. This reflects the company's financial discipline and the ongoing benefits of its cost reduction programs. In summary, improved marketing efficiency, a stronger customer base, and significant cost reductions were the main factors contributing to the positive Operating EBITDA of €0.6 million this quarter, an increase of €0.4 million compared to Q1 2024. SEGMENT REVIEW United States Net Revenue of €40.0m, (11.7)% vs. prior year (constant currency)

Contribution Margin 39.1%, improved by 142 bps vs. prior year

Operating EBITDA Margin at 9.7%, an improvement of 40 bps vs. prior year In Q1 2025, the US region demonstrated strong performance in order frequency (+6.1% YoY) and average order value (+10.1% YoY), resulting in a strong contribution margin improvement of 142 bps. Stable Operating EBITDA compared to the prior year was achieved through greater marketing efficiency and a lower cost base. Australia Net Revenue of €27.7m, (4.2)% vs. prior year (constant currency)

Contribution Margin 31.4%, improving by 24 bps vs. prior year

Operating EBITDA Margin at 6.5%, an improvement of 174 bps vs. prior year Australia experienced increases in order frequency (+6.0% YoY) and average order value (+3.7% YoY), leading to a Contribution Margin of 31.4%, a 24 bps improvement YoY, despite severe weather events such as Cyclone Alfred, which temporarily disrupted the supply chain operations in Queensland. The Operating EBITDA margin grew by 174 bps due to higher marketing efficiency. Following the signing of an Asset Sale Agreement with CG Meals Pty Ltd on 15 April 2025, under which Chefgood Pty Ltd agreed to sell substantially all assets associated with its operations, the transaction closed earlier than expected on 26 May 2025. Europe Net Revenue of €7.0m, (3.6)% vs. prior year

Contribution Margin 25.9%, (vs. 27.1% prior year)

Operating EBITDA Margin at (3.2)%, an improvement of 350 bps vs. prior year In Q1 2025, the Company successfully merged both brands in Europe under the Marley Spoon umbrella, shifting active customers to this platform. The European region showed improved performance in order frequency (+7.2% YoY) and average order value (+4.0% YoY). This, combined with lower marketing expenditure and significant fixed cost reductions, supported a 350 bps improvement in the Operating EBITDA margin. The European region's Operating EBITDA was €(0.2)m, moving closer to profitability. KEY OPERATING METRICS Marley Spoon was able to increase the engagement from its existing customer base, highlighting improvements in acquisitions and reactivations since the implementation of the new marketing investment strategy. This resulted in improved YoY order frequency, with orders per customer up 6.2% vs. Q1 2024, a continuation of the pattern seen throughout last year. CASH FLOW The end of Q1 2025 cash balance was €7.7m, representing an increase in the period of €1.7m. Cash from operations also increased by €1.7m vs. prior year

For additional details into Q1 2025 results please refer to the Company's quarterly statement.

About Marley Spoon Marley Spoon Group SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. BistroMD is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service, offering tasty, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers.



