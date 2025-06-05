Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Announces Second Quarter DAISY Award Honoree

Travel Nurses, Inc. announced Alexis Ray, RN from Sturgis, Mississippi, as their second quarter DAISY Award honoree for 2025.

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. announced their second quarter DAISY Award recipient for 2025. Alexis Ray, RN from Sturgis, Mississippi was presented with this prestigious award during a ceremony with her family and the Travel Nurses, Inc. staff.

Travel Nurses, Inc.

Travel Nurses, Inc.
logo

The DAISY Award is a prestigious international program that honors nurses for their exceptional clinical expertise and compassionate care. DAISY, which stands for "Diseases Attacking the Immune System," was created to recognize the profound impact nurses have on patients and their families. Recipients are celebrated for their dedication to patient advocacy, outstanding clinical skills, compassionate bedside manner, teamwork and leadership.

Receiving the DAISY Award is a significant accomplishment for any nurse, but particularly for travel nurses, who often serve in temporary roles and may not have long-term connections within a facility. Ray's recognition speaks volumes about the impact she made in a short time.

Colleagues and managers from one of Ray's recent assignments recognized her unwavering positivity, teamwork and exceptional patient care. Drawing from her extensive experience, she played a key role in streamlining department workflows and supporting her team.

"Alexis is an incredible patient advocate and teammate, and she is very knowledgeable," said Katie Lawrence, Ray's recruitment specialist. "She radiates positivity, knows how to keep the mood light in stressful situations, and never wavers in her commitment to providing excellent patient care."

Travel Nurses, Inc. was the first healthcare staffing agency to partner with the DAISY Foundation to honor travel nurses with this prestigious award. The company remains committed to recognizing the outstanding contributions of the healthcare professionals they serve and looks forward to celebrating more exceptional nurses in the months to come.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Communications and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Jacqueline Lycan
Marketing and Digital Development Director
jlycan@travelnursesinc.com

.

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/travel-nurses-inc.-announces-second-quarter-daisy-award-honoree-1030475

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.