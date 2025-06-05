Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Announces Second Quarter DAISY Award Honoree

Travel Nurses, Inc. announced Alexis Ray, RN from Sturgis, Mississippi, as their second quarter DAISY Award honoree for 2025.

GERMANTOWN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. announced their second quarter DAISY Award recipient for 2025. Alexis Ray, RN from Sturgis, Mississippi was presented with this prestigious award during a ceremony with her family and the Travel Nurses, Inc. staff.

The DAISY Award is a prestigious international program that honors nurses for their exceptional clinical expertise and compassionate care. DAISY, which stands for "Diseases Attacking the Immune System," was created to recognize the profound impact nurses have on patients and their families. Recipients are celebrated for their dedication to patient advocacy, outstanding clinical skills, compassionate bedside manner, teamwork and leadership.

Receiving the DAISY Award is a significant accomplishment for any nurse, but particularly for travel nurses, who often serve in temporary roles and may not have long-term connections within a facility. Ray's recognition speaks volumes about the impact she made in a short time.

Colleagues and managers from one of Ray's recent assignments recognized her unwavering positivity, teamwork and exceptional patient care. Drawing from her extensive experience, she played a key role in streamlining department workflows and supporting her team.

"Alexis is an incredible patient advocate and teammate, and she is very knowledgeable," said Katie Lawrence, Ray's recruitment specialist. "She radiates positivity, knows how to keep the mood light in stressful situations, and never wavers in her commitment to providing excellent patient care."

Travel Nurses, Inc. was the first healthcare staffing agency to partner with the DAISY Foundation to honor travel nurses with this prestigious award. The company remains committed to recognizing the outstanding contributions of the healthcare professionals they serve and looks forward to celebrating more exceptional nurses in the months to come.

