duPont REGISTRY Group: duPont REGISTRY Launches NEW CAR Leasing Platform for Luxury & Exotic Vehicles

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, proudly announces the launch of duPont REGISTRY New Car Leasing , a first-of-its-kind customized service designed to redefine the nationwide leasing experience for new luxury sedans, SUVs and exotic sports cars across all 50 states.

duPont REGISTRY New Car Leasing empowers clients to access an expansive inventory of lease-ready new luxury vehicles nationwide from our dealership partners. By eliminating the constraints of traditional dealership lots, customers have access to a much larger assortment of new cars and can select from a diverse range of premium vehicles in one marketplace, ensuring they can find the best vehicle that aligns with their lifestyle.

Key features for duPont REGISTRY New Car Leasing are:

Remote convenience: Complete the leasing application process online - ensuring a secure and streamlined experience.

Shop by monthly payments: Not sure what you want? Give us the monthly figure you wish to pay, and we will find your options.

Exclusive deals: Benefit from competitively priced leases with aggressive programs and incentives already applied, saving both time and money.

Limitless inventory: Access a vast selection of lease-ready vehicles across the nation, providing unparalleled options and freedom of choice.

Comprehensive services: Beyond leasing, duPont REGISTRY offers financing options , trade-in assistance , vehicle sales support , and car insurance , delivering a holistic automotive solution.

With a focus on customer-centric solutions, duPont REGISTRY New Car Leasing handles all aspects of the process, including paperwork coordination with our dealer partners and final delivery. Clients can lease with confidence, knowing that every detail is managed with precision and care.

"As we continue to build the capability and capacity of our omni-channel marketplace, new car leasing is a key component," said Jeremy Vander Velde, COO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "duPont REGISTRY.com is the #1 destination for luxury car consumers, we are excited to add this first-of-its-kind service connecting our customers and dealers."

Ali Ridha, who will oversee the duPont REGISTRY New Car Leasing division, added: "This new service, with seamless shipping options, connects you to the best lease offers nationwide - including Hawaii and Alaska. Regional limits no longer apply."

Discover the future of new luxury car leasing with duPont REGISTRY, the modern gateway to convenient and trusted leasing. Whether you're seeking to drive the latest exotic model or explore flexible ownership options, our platform is designed to meet your needs with excellence and efficiency.

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Supercar Owners Circle , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , Luxury Car Club , FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport .

