WellBalance, LLC: WellBalance Publishes Audio Summary of Peer-Reviewed Research Guiding Personalized Wellbeing Program Design

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / WellBalance is proud to announce the release of a new 20-minute SciPod audio summary showcasing its peer-reviewed scientific research to date on the validity and use of the Wellbeing Balance and Lived Experiences (WellBalance) Model to design more effective wellbeing intervention programs tailored to an individual's personal wellbeing profile.

The WellBalance Lotus

The WellBalance Lotus is a graphical representation of the validated WellBalance Model of Positive Wellbeing developed by the WellBalance Institute.

The episode, titled "The Wellbeing Balance Model: A Personalized Approach to Design Effective Wellbeing Interventions," is now available on the science communication channel SciPod and all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, and more. This new audio format brings to life WellBalance's published work across three landmark papers, offering an accessible overview of how individuals, coaches, and organizations can apply the model to create highly personalized, effective wellbeing interventions grounded in science.

The WellBalance Model and Assessment

The WellBalance Model redefines how wellbeing is assessed and improved by evaluating not only how people feel, but also the frequency and variety of positive experiences they engage in. By identifying specific areas for growth, the model empowers individuals to catalyze upward spirals of positivity, nurture a more positive mindset, and build resilience through greater life balance.

"The WellBalance Assessment allows us to pinpoint how real-life experiences and feelings interact so we can guide targeted changes that make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Troy Norris, founder and Chief Wellbeing Officer of WellBalance. "We're excited to share this episode with a broader audience, helping bridge the gap between wellbeing science and real-world impact."

Advancing the Science of Personalized Wellbeing

The research behind the episode was published in Frontiers in Psychology, Frontiers in Psychiatry, and Advances in the Psychology of Well-Being, and demonstrates that wellbeing is most influenced by factors such as companionship, parenting, employment circumstances, and variety of positive experiences, more so than income, age or gender. These insights support the use of personalized action plans that help individuals flourish within their unique life contexts as these change over time.

WellBalance is committed to developing practical, science-based strategies to translate the latest science of positive psychology and wellbeing into actionable insights that can create more flourishing lives, relationships and workplaces. By integrating validated wellbeing measures with a structured intervention framework, the WellBalance Model offers individuals, coaches, therapists and employers a practical methodology to improve positive wellbeing.

Learn More and Begin Your Journey

To listen to the SciPod episode, visit www.scipod.global/troy-norris-the-wellbeing-balance-model-a-personalized-approach-to-design-effective-wellbeing-interventions.

To learn more about the science behind the WellBalance Model and Assessment, visit www.wellbalance.org/science or follow us @wellbalancelotus.

To discover your unique path to create a resilient flourishing life, take the WellBalance Assessment and receive your personalized WellBalance Positivity Plan here: www.wellbalance.org/assessment.

