Paradigm Treatment Centers: Paradigm Treatment Expands In-Network Partnership With Optum to Include Idaho Teen and Adult Programs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Paradigm Treatment has expanded its Optum in-network partnership to include new facilities in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, broadening high-quality mental health treatment access to individuals aged 13 and older throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

The partnership extension adds Paradigm's Idaho programs to existing in-network coverage at facilities in Malibu, San Rafael, and Austin, a move that reduces financial barriers for families seeking mental health treatment in the region.

"Expanding our partnership with Optum to include our Idaho programs aligns with our mission to provide accessible, evidence-based mental health care," said Kenneth Kosza, CEO of Altior Healthcare. "We recognize the challenges families face in finding appropriate care, and this expansion ensures that more individuals can receive the support they need without undue financial burden."

Paradigm's Coeur d'Alene facility opened late last year with 32 beds split between two programs. The adolescent track serves teens 13-17, while the adult program marks Paradigm's first full-scale entry into treating adults beyond the young adult demographic. This expansion doubles down on the company's commitment to serve families at different life stages.

Treatment runs 30-90 days and digs into the emotional and psychological roots of mental health struggles rather than just managing what shows up on the surface. Patients work through intensive individual and group therapy while families stay actively involved in the process.

Both Idaho programs handle the full spectrum of mental health challenges, from depression and anxiety to trauma, substance use, and co-occurring disorders. With Optum coverage, families can access this level of care without the steep out-of-pocket costs that often put quality treatment out of reach.

Paradigm Treatment provides residential mental health treatment for adolescents, young adults, and adults. With a focus on individualized care, Paradigm addresses the root causes of mental health issues through a combination of evidence-based therapies and holistic approaches. Facilities are located in California, Texas, and Idaho.

Paradigm Treatment is proud to be part of the Altior Healthcare family of programs, which also includes The Ridge RTC, a residential treatment center dedicated to helping adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges, with locations in New Hampshire and Maine.

