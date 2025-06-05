Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investments & Wealth Institute Hosts Exclusive Boston Workshop on Advanced Portfolio Construction

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / The Investments & Wealth Institute is proud to announce Focus on Advanced Portfolio Construction: Balancing Income, Alternatives, and Taxes, a one-day, in-person event designed for leading, client-focused financial professionals. The program will take place on June 11, 2025, at Loft on Two, One Financial Center, in Boston, MA.

This immersive workshop is designed to meet the growing demand for practical, evidence-based strategies to address portfolio construction challenges in today's volatile economic environment. With rising interest rates, unpredictable market cycles, and increasing client complexity, advisors need more than traditional tactics - they need advanced, adaptive strategies to deliver value.

This event will be especially relevant for Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certified professionals, offering advanced insights to build on their core competencies in investment analysis, portfolio construction, and risk management.

Attendees will gain deep insights into topics including:

  • Managing risk and allocation in uncertain times

  • Tax-efficient strategies using separately managed accounts (SMAs)

  • Customizing fixed income solutions for high-net-worth clients

  • The evolving opportunity set in private markets

  • Behavioral finance and advisor-client communication in volatile markets

The program will open with a keynote from Christopher Geczy, PhD, Founder and CIO of Forefront Analytics and longtime Wharton School faculty member. A recognized authority in investment strategy and financial research, Dr. Geczy brings decades of insight from academia and the private sector.

His session will address the key forces shaping today's investment landscape, offering actionable strategies to navigate volatility, communicate with clients, and apply behavioral finance in real time.

The program also features a session on ethical decision-making in wealth management, led by Sean Walters, CAE®, Chief Executive Officer of the Investments & Wealth Institute. Walters will spotlight the Institute's Code of Professional Responsibility and what high-net-worth clients expect from exceptional advisors.

"This program will deliver a powerful blend of technical depth and practical application for attendees," said Walters. "It's designed for financial professionals who are committed to excellence when serving their clients - and who recognize the importance of staying at the forefront of emerging trends in portfolio strategy and construction."

Participants can earn up to 7 Institute continuing education (CE) credits and 6 CFP® CE credits (pending approval), making it a high-impact opportunity for financial advisors, wealth managers, and other financial professionals.

Space is limited to the first 100 registrants.

For more details and registration information, visit: https://investmentsandwealth.org/financial-advisor-conferences-events/focus-series/2025/boston

Contact: Courtney Schubert

Title: Managing Director of Marketing and Membership

Email: cschubert@i-w.org

Phone: +1 303-850-3074

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investments-and-wealth-institute-hosts-exclusive-boston-workshop-on-1035944

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.