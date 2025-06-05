Hunt's Services: What Causes Drain Clogs in the Tacoma-Seattle Area? Local Plumbing Experts Share Tips Every Homeowner Should Know

TACOMA, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / If you own a home in the Puget Sound area, chances are you'll eventually deal with one of the most common and frustrating plumbing issues: slow or clogged drains.

To help homeowners in Tacoma and Seattle avoid expensive plumbing repairs, Jason Hunt, licensed plumber of over 30 years and founder of Hunt's Services, is shedding light on the most frequent causes of clogged drains, and how to prevent them before they start.

Top 4 Reasons Drains Clog in Tacoma-Seattle Homes

Tree Root Intrusions

"In older neighborhoods like North Tacoma or Capitol Hill, roots from large trees often grow into sewer lines looking for moisture," says Jason. "It's a slow but serious issue that can eventually block your entire pipe." Grease and Food Waste

"Even small amounts of grease poured down the sink can harden inside your pipes, especially in our cooler climate. Over time, it traps other debris and causes major clogs." Flushable Wipes and Hygiene Products

"Despite the label, most flushable wipes don't break down like toilet paper," Jason warns. "They often get caught in sewer lines and lead to backups, especially when combined with tree roots or grease." Old Pipes in Older Homes

Many homes built before 1980 in Tacoma, Seattle, and the surrounding areas still rely on outdated drain and sewer pipe materials. Galvanized steel pipes tend to rust from the inside, restricting water flow. Orangeburg, a soft, tar-based material, is prone to collapse, while clay and concrete pipes are vulnerable to cracking due to ground shifts or corrosion from sewer gases. These aging systems clog easily and can fail without warning.

How to Prevent Drain Clogs: 4 Essential Tips for Homeowners

Use Drain Strainers

Catch food scraps, hair, and debris before they enter your plumbing system. Flush Pipes Naturally

Once a month, use a mix of baking soda and vinegar to clear minor buildup. Avoid harsh chemical cleaners that can corrode pipes. Schedule Annual Inspections

If your home is more than 20 years old, an annual inspection can detect root intrusions, buildup, or early signs of pipe failure. Replace Old Drain Lines

Replacing old sewer lines with modern materials like PVC, ABS, or HDPE is the most effective long-term solution. Hunt's Services offers both traditional and trenchless pipe replacement options to minimize disruption while improving your plumbing system's durability and performance.

"Many emergency service calls come from homeowners with no idea they had old or deteriorating pipes under their home," Jason notes. "That's why we recommend regular inspections, especially if your home was built before the 1980s."

Limited-Time Offer: Free Drain Inspection for Local Homeowners

To help local homeowners prevent drainage issues before the rainy season intensifies, Hunt's Services is offering free drain inspections for the next two weeks. Tacoma and Seattle residents can schedule an inspection online at www.huntsservices.com or call 253-220-4688.

About Hunt's Services

Hunt's Services is a family-owned and locally operated plumbing, HVAC, and electrical company serving the greater Tacoma-Seattle area. With over 3,000 five-star reviews, Hunt's is trusted for its quality craftsmanship, honest pricing, and reliable service. The company provides emergency response, same-day repairs, and full system installations.

Media Contact:

Faruk Oyebanjo

Director of Marketing, Hunt's Services

Phone: 253-220-4688

Website: www.huntsservices.com

SOURCE: Hunt's Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/what-causes-drain-clogs-in-the-tacoma-seattle-area-local-plumbin-1035984