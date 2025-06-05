Corporate Conservation Awards Announced at the 2025 Tandem Global Conference

The Tandem Global Awards honor excellence in corporate conservation, with awardees representing various national and international companies across numerous industries.
DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Tandem Global announced the winners of its 2025 Tandem Global Awards during their annual conference held in Detroit, Michigan, on June 3-4. The Tandem Global Awards honor excellence in corporate conservation, with awardees representing various national and international companies across numerous industries.
The year's top awards, recognizing leadership in corporate conservation, were won by General Motors Company and ITC Holdings.
"We're seeing a new era of business leadership, one where conservation and corporate success go hand in hand," said Margaret O'Gorman, CEO, Tandem Global. "Companies like General Motors and ITC Holdings exemplify how the private sector can lead with purpose, integrating innovation and conservation to drive lasting environmental impact. Their achievements reflect the growing leadership we're seeing across industries, and we're honored to highlight their work through the Tandem Global Awards."
The Employee Engagement Award, given to General Motors, celebrates the exemplary contributions of one company's employees towards their habitat and conservation education efforts.
The 2025 Gold Program of the Year Award, which honors the overall depth of one corporate conservation program, was awarded to ITC for its ITC Corporate Headquarters in Novi, Michigan.
General Motors received this year's Corporate Conservation Leadership Award, which recognizes one company's overall achievement in conservation and commends their corporate commitment to biodiversity, conservation education and alignment with global conservation objectives.
This year's most honored company was General Motors. Receiving the Tandem Global Employee Engagement Award and the Corporate Conservation Leadership Award, in addition to three project awards (Deserts, Land Conservation Agreements, and Training) recognizing their species and habitat conservation efforts in Brazil and Mexico.
In addition to these corporate and program-level awards, individual projects are recognized for excellence in each of the WHC Certification, powered by Tandem Global, project themes. These award categories offer projects of all sizes the ability to compete for recognition.
The following is a complete list of 2025 Tandem Global Award Winners:
Avian Project Award
Ashland, Bird Box Monitoring | Hopewell, Virginia
Awareness and Community Engagement Project Award
Cemex,Merida = Xtepen + Caliza II | Yucatán, Mexico
Bats Project Award
WM, Monarch Hill Bat Boxes | Pompano Beach, Florida
Desert Project Award
General Motors, San Luis Potosí Complex | San Luis Potosí, México
Forests Project Award
CRH Americas, Gravette Quarry Site | Gravette, Arkansas
Formal Learning Project Award
Ontario Power Generation, Niagara Operations Sites | Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada
Grasslands Project Award
Exelon Corporation, Morton Arboretum | Lisle, Wisconsin
Green Infrastructure Project Award
Davey Resource Group, WSSI Native Habitat | Gainesville, Virginia
Invasive Species Project Award
CRH Americas, Gravette Quarry Site | Gravette, Arkansas
Land Conservation Agreements Project Award
General Motors, Toluca Complex and TREC/CCA | Toluca, Mexico
Landscaped Project Award
CRH Americas, Des Moines Asphalt and Paving | Johnston, Iowa
Mammals Project Award
Grupo México, Rehabilitación de Lobo Mexicano, Cananea | Sonora, México
Marine Intertidal Project Award
Boeing, Boeing Plant 2 | Seattle Washington
Other Habitat Project Award
ExxonMobil, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company, St. Mary's Island | Baytown, Texas
Other Species Project Award
Bruce Power L.P., Bruce Site, Tiverton | Ontario, Canada
Pollinators Project Award
Boeing, Pollinator Prairie | Olathe, Kansas
Remediation Project Award
Boeing, Pollinator Prairie, CCI Remediation and Restoration Project | Olathe Kansas
Reptiles and Amphibians Project Award
Bayer, Muscatine Plant and Big Sand Mound Nature Preserve | Muscatine, Iowa
Species of Concern Project Award
Bayer, Muscatine Plant and Big Sand Mound Nature Preserve | Muscatine, Iowa
Training Project Award
General Motors Company, São José dos Campos Plant | São José, Brazil
Wetlands and Water Bodies Project Award
Ontario Power Generation, Lennox Thermal GS | Bath, Ontario, Canada
Tandem Global Corporate Conservation Leadership Award
General Motors
Tandem Global Employee Engagement Award
General Motors
Tandem Global Gold Program of the Year Award
ITC Holdings, ITC Corporate Headquarters | Novi, Michigan
Award finalists and winners were chosen from WHC Certification applications submitted between January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024, that were granted certification. Information on the award criteria can be found?here.
About Tandem Global
Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.
