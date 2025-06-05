Corporate Conservation Awards Announced at the 2025 Tandem Global Conference

The Tandem Global Awards honor excellence in corporate conservation, with awardees representing various national and international companies across numerous industries.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Tandem Global announced the winners of its 2025 Tandem Global Awards during their annual conference held in Detroit, Michigan, on June 3-4. The Tandem Global Awards honor excellence in corporate conservation, with awardees representing various national and international companies across numerous industries.

The year's top awards, recognizing leadership in corporate conservation, were won by General Motors Company and ITC Holdings.

"We're seeing a new era of business leadership, one where conservation and corporate success go hand in hand," said Margaret O'Gorman, CEO, Tandem Global. "Companies like General Motors and ITC Holdings exemplify how the private sector can lead with purpose, integrating innovation and conservation to drive lasting environmental impact. Their achievements reflect the growing leadership we're seeing across industries, and we're honored to highlight their work through the Tandem Global Awards."

The Employee Engagement Award, given to General Motors, celebrates the exemplary contributions of one company's employees towards their habitat and conservation education efforts.

The 2025 Gold Program of the Year Award, which honors the overall depth of one corporate conservation program, was awarded to ITC for its ITC Corporate Headquarters in Novi, Michigan.

General Motors received this year's Corporate Conservation Leadership Award, which recognizes one company's overall achievement in conservation and commends their corporate commitment to biodiversity, conservation education and alignment with global conservation objectives.

This year's most honored company was General Motors. Receiving the Tandem Global Employee Engagement Award and the Corporate Conservation Leadership Award, in addition to three project awards (Deserts, Land Conservation Agreements, and Training) recognizing their species and habitat conservation efforts in Brazil and Mexico.

In addition to these corporate and program-level awards, individual projects are recognized for excellence in each of the WHC Certification, powered by Tandem Global, project themes. These award categories offer projects of all sizes the ability to compete for recognition.

The following is a complete list of 2025 Tandem Global Award Winners:

Avian Project Award

Ashland, Bird Box Monitoring | Hopewell, Virginia

Awareness and Community Engagement Project Award

Cemex,Merida = Xtepen + Caliza II | Yucatán, Mexico

Bats Project Award

WM, Monarch Hill Bat Boxes | Pompano Beach, Florida

Desert Project Award

General Motors, San Luis Potosí Complex | San Luis Potosí, México

Forests Project Award

CRH Americas, Gravette Quarry Site | Gravette, Arkansas

Formal Learning Project Award

Ontario Power Generation, Niagara Operations Sites | Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada

Grasslands Project Award

Exelon Corporation, Morton Arboretum | Lisle, Wisconsin

Green Infrastructure Project Award

Davey Resource Group, WSSI Native Habitat | Gainesville, Virginia

Invasive Species Project Award

CRH Americas, Gravette Quarry Site | Gravette, Arkansas

Land Conservation Agreements Project Award

General Motors, Toluca Complex and TREC/CCA | Toluca, Mexico

Landscaped Project Award

CRH Americas, Des Moines Asphalt and Paving | Johnston, Iowa

Mammals Project Award

Grupo México, Rehabilitación de Lobo Mexicano, Cananea | Sonora, México

Marine Intertidal Project Award

Boeing, Boeing Plant 2 | Seattle Washington

Other Habitat Project Award

ExxonMobil, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company, St. Mary's Island | Baytown, Texas

Other Species Project Award

Bruce Power L.P., Bruce Site, Tiverton | Ontario, Canada

Pollinators Project Award

Boeing, Pollinator Prairie | Olathe, Kansas

Remediation Project Award

Boeing, Pollinator Prairie, CCI Remediation and Restoration Project | Olathe Kansas

Reptiles and Amphibians Project Award

Bayer, Muscatine Plant and Big Sand Mound Nature Preserve | Muscatine, Iowa

Species of Concern Project Award

Bayer, Muscatine Plant and Big Sand Mound Nature Preserve | Muscatine, Iowa

Training Project Award

General Motors Company, São José dos Campos Plant | São José, Brazil

Wetlands and Water Bodies Project Award

Ontario Power Generation, Lennox Thermal GS | Bath, Ontario, Canada

Tandem Global Corporate Conservation Leadership Award

General Motors

Tandem Global Employee Engagement Award

General Motors

Tandem Global Gold Program of the Year Award

ITC Holdings, ITC Corporate Headquarters | Novi, Michigan

Award finalists and winners were chosen from WHC Certification applications submitted between January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024, that were granted certification. Information on the award criteria can be found?here.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly Wildlife Habitat Council and World Environment Center), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tandem Global on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tandem Global

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tandem-global

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tandem Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/corporate-conservation-awards-announced-at-the-2025-tandem-globa-1036008