EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

Dividend Declaration



05.06.2025 / 16:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 05 June 2025 JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 June 2025, record date as of the 13 June 2025 & payment date is the 08 July 2025: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.438900 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.336500 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.426100 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.416000 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.330400 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.336900 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.284700 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.367200 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



05.06.2025 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

