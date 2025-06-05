Building on seven years of expertise in enabling broadband providers to evolve successful business models-yielding 45% average NPS gains and 73% ARPU increases-Calix Success launches its Sales Acceleration Program to help customers compete on experience, scale smarter, and grow revenue

Under the auspices of the award-winning Calix Success organization,Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) launches a dedicated Sales Acceleration Program to support broadband service providers (BSPs) in building highly competitive sales engines. By doing so, they will accelerate their growth and transformations to broadband experience providers (BXPs). As many BSPs today lack a sales-forward mindset and culture, the Sales Acceleration Program provides the strategy, structure, and training BSPs need-regardless of their size-to build scalable, high-performing sales functions oriented around experiences rather than speeds. The program initially focuses on business-to-business (B2B) growth, helping BSPs tap into 41 million small businesses across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, with offerings such as SmartBiz, an all-in-one SmartLife managed service purpose-built for small business needs. Future versions of the Sales Acceleration Program are planned for additional segments.

The Sales Acceleration Program builds on a strong foundation of transformation led by Calix Success- the broadband industry's only dedicated customer success organization of its kind driving sustained growth for BSPs. Since 2018, Calix Success has helped BSPs fully leverage the Calix Broadband Platform to achieve measurable outcomes. Jade Communications turned subscriber feedback into action, growing average revenue per user (ARPU) 73 percent. United Fiber boosted their acquisition ARPU 10 percent only 30 days after evolving how they sell SmartBiz. In the U.K., GoFibre accelerated market expansion with personalized communications. Across the board, Calix Success has helped customers achieve an average 45 percent lift in Net Promoter Scores? (NPS®) in an industry where low scores are the norm.

The Sales Acceleration Program complements Calix Success offerings like the Go-to-Market Transformation Program-used by BSPs like OC Fiber to refine value propositions, streamline messaging, and accelerate new service launches. Calix customers such as YK Communications also leverage the Workforce Transformation Program from Calix University to shape the next generation of broadband leaders in their communities.

The Sales Acceleration Program adds yet another critical Calix Success resource to the BSP toolbox, with four pillars to help modernize how they sell:

Building a sales-driven culture, even in organizations without formal sales roles. The program starts by guiding senior leadership in defining a sales culture, adapting to any sales model to deliver strategic planning and role-specific enablement. Through hands-on consultation, leaders learn how to engage customer service representatives (CSRs), technicians, and frontline teams in consultative selling-aligning every role around a unified growth strategy.

Leveraging sales best practices informed by the growth of over 1,500 broadband networks. The program then shifts focus to driving cross-functional alignment, guiding sales, finance, and operations leaders through proven best practices that boost efficiency and elevate the subscriber experience. Leaders dive into practical strategies for sales planning, methodology, and other critical areas.

Embracing sales leadership 101 to upskill workforces and drive lasting success. Broadband leaders are engaged in a step-by-step process tobuild the foundation for scalable, high-performing sales teams. The program offers practical strategies for sourcing and developing top sales talent while equipping sales and cross-functional leaders with effective approaches to hiring, coaching, and team management.

Empowering frontline teams to scale B2B sales success across the entire organization. With support from Calix partners, the program explores everything leaders need to enable subscriber-facing teams to confidently sell business services like SmartBiz. It guides them through instructing their teams-from CSRs to field technicians-on mastering discovery questions, active listening, and solution-based selling.

As BSPs progress along their BXP journey, Calix Success ensures their sales transformation is supported by operational excellence. New Business Insights (BI) Service Optimization integrates a BSP's data from Calix Cloud®, billing, support systems, and surveys to help uncover inefficiencies, enhance subscriber satisfaction, and scale managed services effectively. With over 50 years of combined experience, the Business Insights team within Calix Success delivers remarkable value for customers, like helping Blackfoot Communications increase efficiency 12 percent and reduce equipment swaps 23 percent. Recently recognized with Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards for Workforce Development and Business Intelligence, Calix Success remains a key differentiator-equipping BSPs with the tools and partnerships needed to lead in an experience-first market.

"360 Broadband is proud to be part of the first cohort of the Calix Sales Accelerator Program," said Dustin Reid, vice president of business development at 360 Broadband. "This partnership represents a key step forward in our mission to build a first-class sales culture focused on delivering exceptional experiences. With Calix, we're investing in the tools, training, and support that empower our team to serve our customers better than ever before."

"In today's broadband market, competition is no longer just about technology-it's about who can connect more deeply, strategically, and meaningfully with their communities," said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. "That starts with a sales engine built for today's reality. The Calix Sales Acceleration Program gives BSPs of any size the structure, skills, and strategy to sell with purpose-so they're not just competing on price but leading with experience. With the new tools released today, BSPs can scale business growth by refining their sales function and enhancing efficiency, all while leveraging the same platform and proven workflows that enable them to succeed in competitive residential markets. This is how our customers evolve into broadband experience providers and build resilient businesses that grow with-and for-the communities they serve."

Discover a wide range of programs from Calix Success that are driving BSP transformation and growth.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)-Calix is a platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data-enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score? and Net Promoter System? are service marks of Bain Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250605734200/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries:

Alison Crisci

alison.crisci@calix.com

919-353-4323

Investor Inquiries:

Nancy Fazioli

investorrelations@calix.com