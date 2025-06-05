Anzeige
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
05.06.25 | 08:02
17,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
05.06.2025 17:06 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0000066554

Issuer Name

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Rathbones Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

London

United Kingdom

Rathbones Investment Management International Limited

St Helier

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Hero Nominees Limited

St Peter Port

Guernsey

Ferlim Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

BNP Paribas Limited

London

United Kingdom

Rathbone Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Jun-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Jun-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.993000

0.000000

10.993000

9003622

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

11.998200

0.000000

11.998200

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0000066554

9003622

10.993000

Sub Total 8.A

9003622

10.993000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Investment Management Limited

10.472700

10.472700%

Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Investment Management International Limited

0.079300

0.079300%

Rathbones Group Plc

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited

0.440900

0.440900%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

05-Jun-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW


