Blind Logic Productions: Award-Winning Documentary "BLIND LOGIC" TO LAUNCH ON DIGITAL & CABLE PLATFORMS JULY 8, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / SDG Releasing and Blind Logic Productions announce the official release of the acclaimed documentary "Blind Logic: The Ralph R. Teetor Story" on July 8, 2025. The film will be available across major digital platforms, including Amazon, iTunes/AppleTV, Google Play, Microsoft, and Hoopla - as well as On-Demand cable providers, such as Charter, Cox, Xfinity, Spectrum, and others.

Emmy award winners Mike Rowe & Jeff Daniels bring this remarkable story to life. "Blind Logic" tells the inspiring, untold story of Ralph Teetor, the blind inventor of Cruise Control and one of America's great automotive visionaries. The film has received early acclaim for its powerful message of perseverance, innovation, and legacy. As Cary Solomon stated, co-founder of SDG Releasing stated," This documentary is a remarkable Americana story from the heartland that will resonate with audiences across the country."

The all-star voice cast also includes Emmy Award nominated Barry Corbin (Killers of the Flower Moon, Yellowstone), Rick Zieff (Mississippi Burning, Terminator 3), Ben Good, Andy Rothstein, John Matthew, and others. As Mike Rowe commented, "I narrated this film because Ralph Teetor epitomizes the work ethic, which we value at our Mikeworks Foundation." Rick Zieff also stated to filmmaker Jack Teetor, "As I discovered more about Ralph Teetor, I was astounded by his remarkable courage to persevere through his life of blindness with such grace."

Ralph Teetor's legacy goes far beyond his automotive inventions. He was a pioneering engineer, balanced turbine rotors in WWI, a champion for workers' rights, and a philanthropist. Teetor lived his life as a sighted person and has been inducted into both the Automotive Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

This documentary features appearances by prominent industry figures such as Lyn St. James, legendary race car driver, Franz von Holzhausen, the visionary Chief Designer at Tesla, Inc., Sarah Cook, President of the Automotive Hall of Fame, and the distinguished Leslie Mark Kendall, Chief Historian at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Family insight comes from Ralph Teetor's nephew Tom Teetor and four grandchildren, Ralph Meyer, Lucy Meyer Kropp, Jennifer Bloniarz and Ruthie Jones.

Jack Teetor, Ralph's great nephew, wrote, directed, and produced "Blind Logic." Based on the book, "One Man's Vision - The Life of Automotive Pioneer Ralph R. Teetor," the film boasts an award-winning production team of Editor Derek Tow, Composer Jim Andron, Photo Editor Daniel Teetor, and Sound Editing & Design by Darren King, Nikola Simikic, and Amanda Roy.

Look for Mike Rowe's "The Way I Heard It" podcast with guest Jack Teetor later in July on YouTube or AppleTV.

See the award-winning trailer at: https://www.blindlogicproductions.com/video/

