Ecora Resources PLC Announces AGM 2025 - Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 05 June 2025. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.

On 05 June 2025, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 12,697,887 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 249,034,666.

The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast Votes against % of votes cast Votes cast Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes withheld 1 121,665,309 98.73 1,565,197 1.27 123,230,506 49.48% 110,089 2 121,123,620 99.51 597,074 0.49 121,720,694 48.88% 1,619,901 3 123,299,932 99.99 7,676 0.01 123,307,608 49.51% 32,987 4 116,960,153 94.89 6,292,503 5.11 123,252,656 49.49% 87,939 5 122,826,441 99.65 426,912 0.35 123,253,353 49.49% 87,242 6 122,920,463 99.73 332,193 0.27 123,252,656 49.49% 87,939 7 122,609,638 99.46 660,691 0.54 123,270,329 49.50% 70,266 8 122,611,638 99.47 658,691 0.53 123,270,329 49.50% 70,266 9 122,865,206 99.67 406,123 0.33 123,271,329 49.50% 69,266 10 121,086,217 98.23 2,184,112 1.77 123,270,329 49.50% 70,266 11 123,139,045 99.89 131,339 0.11 123,270,384 49.50% 70,211 12 123,129,604 99.88 143,093 0.12 123,272,697 49.50% 67,898 13 123,079,433 99.82 217,094 0.18 123,296,527 49.51% 44,068 14 122,723,987 99.53 582,156 0.47 123,306,143 49.51% 34,452 15 122,822,592 99.60 496,677 0.40 123,319,269 49.52% 21,326 16 122,850,471 99.62 472,525 0.38 123,322,996 49.52% 17,599 17 123,065,920 99.82 225,856 0.18 123,291,776 49.51% 48,819 18 122,859,270 99.62 473,004 0.38 123,332,274 49.52% 8,321

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecora-resources.com, as soon as practicable.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis +44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

