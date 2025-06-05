Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2025 17:14 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecora Resources PLC Announces AGM 2025 - Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 05 June 2025. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.

On 05 June 2025, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 12,697,887 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 249,034,666.

The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions

Votes for

% of votes cast

Votes against

% of votes cast

Votes cast

Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital

Votes withheld

1

121,665,309

98.73

1,565,197

1.27

123,230,506

49.48%

110,089

2

121,123,620

99.51

597,074

0.49

121,720,694

48.88%

1,619,901

3

123,299,932

99.99

7,676

0.01

123,307,608

49.51%

32,987

4

116,960,153

94.89

6,292,503

5.11

123,252,656

49.49%

87,939

5

122,826,441

99.65

426,912

0.35

123,253,353

49.49%

87,242

6

122,920,463

99.73

332,193

0.27

123,252,656

49.49%

87,939

7

122,609,638

99.46

660,691

0.54

123,270,329

49.50%

70,266

8

122,611,638

99.47

658,691

0.53

123,270,329

49.50%

70,266

9

122,865,206

99.67

406,123

0.33

123,271,329

49.50%

69,266

10

121,086,217

98.23

2,184,112

1.77

123,270,329

49.50%

70,266

11

123,139,045

99.89

131,339

0.11

123,270,384

49.50%

70,211

12

123,129,604

99.88

143,093

0.12

123,272,697

49.50%

67,898

13

123,079,433

99.82

217,094

0.18

123,296,527

49.51%

44,068

14

122,723,987

99.53

582,156

0.47

123,306,143

49.51%

34,452

15

122,822,592

99.60

496,677

0.40

123,319,269

49.52%

21,326

16

122,850,471

99.62

472,525

0.38

123,322,996

49.52%

17,599

17

123,065,920

99.82

225,856

0.18

123,291,776

49.51%

48,819

18

122,859,270

99.62

473,004

0.38

123,332,274

49.52%

8,321

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecora-resources.com, as soon as practicable.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000
ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-resources-plc-announces-agm-2025-voting-results-1036011

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
