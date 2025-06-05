Ecora Resources PLC Announces AGM 2025 - Voting Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 05 June 2025. In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting.
On 05 June 2025, the issued share capital of the Company was 261,732,553 ordinary shares of 2p each. 12,697,887 shares were held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company was 249,034,666.
The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:
Resolutions
Votes for
% of votes cast
Votes against
% of votes cast
Votes cast
Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital
Votes withheld
1
121,665,309
98.73
1,565,197
1.27
123,230,506
49.48%
110,089
2
121,123,620
99.51
597,074
0.49
121,720,694
48.88%
1,619,901
3
123,299,932
99.99
7,676
0.01
123,307,608
49.51%
32,987
4
116,960,153
94.89
6,292,503
5.11
123,252,656
49.49%
87,939
5
122,826,441
99.65
426,912
0.35
123,253,353
49.49%
87,242
6
122,920,463
99.73
332,193
0.27
123,252,656
49.49%
87,939
7
122,609,638
99.46
660,691
0.54
123,270,329
49.50%
70,266
8
122,611,638
99.47
658,691
0.53
123,270,329
49.50%
70,266
9
122,865,206
99.67
406,123
0.33
123,271,329
49.50%
69,266
10
121,086,217
98.23
2,184,112
1.77
123,270,329
49.50%
70,266
11
123,139,045
99.89
131,339
0.11
123,270,384
49.50%
70,211
12
123,129,604
99.88
143,093
0.12
123,272,697
49.50%
67,898
13
123,079,433
99.82
217,094
0.18
123,296,527
49.51%
44,068
14
122,723,987
99.53
582,156
0.47
123,306,143
49.51%
34,452
15
122,822,592
99.60
496,677
0.40
123,319,269
49.52%
21,326
16
122,850,471
99.62
472,525
0.38
123,322,996
49.52%
17,599
17
123,065,920
99.82
225,856
0.18
123,291,776
49.51%
48,819
18
122,859,270
99.62
473,004
0.38
123,332,274
49.52%
8,321
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.ecora-resources.com, as soon as practicable.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
