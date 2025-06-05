Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 17:42 Uhr
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2025, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

Ordinary Resolutions

1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2025

2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

3. to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2025

4. to approve the final dividend of 3.45p for the year ended 31 January 2025

5. to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company

6. to re-elect Graham Paterson as a Director of the Company

7. to re-elect Mike Prentis as a Director of the Company

8. to elect Simon Longfellow as a Director of the Company

9. to re-appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP

10. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration

11. to approve the Investment Policy of the Company

12. to authorise the Directors to allot securities

Special Resolutions

13. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights

14. to authorise the Directors to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified

15. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions

Votes For (including Chairman's Discretion)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes withheld

Resolution 1

11,680,547

100.00

-

0.00

13,653

Resolution 2

11,572,124

99.44

65,059

0.56

57,017

Resolution 3

11,600,495

99.63

43,603

0.37

50,102

Resolution 4

11,680,666

100.00

-

0.00

13,534

Resolution 5

9,138,144

78.44

2,512,321

21.56

43,735

Resolution 6

11,304,105

97.02

346,961

2.98

43,134

Resolution 7

11,318,397

97.14

332,669

2.86

43,134

Resolution 8

11,320,500

97.17

329,965

2.83

43,735

Resolution 9

9,528,499

99.70

28,333

0.30

2,137,368

Resolution 10

11,632,497

99.87

14,747

0.13

46,956

Resolution 11

11,577,478

99.12

102,413

0.88

14,309

Resolution 12

11,556,626

99.03

113,627

0.97

23,947

Resolution 13

11,509,981

98.63

159,836

1.37

24,383

Resolution 14

11,201,885

95.91

477,176

4.09

15,139

Resolution 15

11,621,383

99.54

53,608

0.46

19,029

Significant Votes Against

The Board is pleased that all resolutions were duly passed but notes the proportion of votes cast against Resolution 5, the re-election of Bridget Guerin, by shareholders was over 20%. The vote against the Resolution represents 8.3% of the total voting rights of the Company and the Board will engage with investors to better understand the reasons behind their dissent. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.

Notes:

  1. Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
  2. A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares shown as voted "For" or "Against".
  3. The Company has 49,826,436 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 19,453,074 shares are held in Treasury. Accordingly, the total voting rights, carrying one vote each, are 30,373,362. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.
  4. A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nationalstoragemechanism
  5. These proxy results together with a shareholder presentation will be available shortly on Company's website at www.artemisfunds.com/futureleaders

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

5 June 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
