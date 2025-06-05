Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2025, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

Ordinary Resolutions

1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2025

2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

3. to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2025

4. to approve the final dividend of 3.45p for the year ended 31 January 2025

5. to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company

6. to re-elect Graham Paterson as a Director of the Company

7. to re-elect Mike Prentis as a Director of the Company

8. to elect Simon Longfellow as a Director of the Company

9. to re-appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP

10. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration

11. to approve the Investment Policy of the Company

12. to authorise the Directors to allot securities

Special Resolutions

13. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights

14. to authorise the Directors to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified

15. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For (including Chairman's Discretion) % Votes Against % Votes withheld Resolution 1 11,680,547 100.00 - 0.00 13,653 Resolution 2 11,572,124 99.44 65,059 0.56 57,017 Resolution 3 11,600,495 99.63 43,603 0.37 50,102 Resolution 4 11,680,666 100.00 - 0.00 13,534 Resolution 5 9,138,144 78.44 2,512,321 21.56 43,735 Resolution 6 11,304,105 97.02 346,961 2.98 43,134 Resolution 7 11,318,397 97.14 332,669 2.86 43,134 Resolution 8 11,320,500 97.17 329,965 2.83 43,735 Resolution 9 9,528,499 99.70 28,333 0.30 2,137,368 Resolution 10 11,632,497 99.87 14,747 0.13 46,956 Resolution 11 11,577,478 99.12 102,413 0.88 14,309 Resolution 12 11,556,626 99.03 113,627 0.97 23,947 Resolution 13 11,509,981 98.63 159,836 1.37 24,383 Resolution 14 11,201,885 95.91 477,176 4.09 15,139 Resolution 15 11,621,383 99.54 53,608 0.46 19,029

Significant Votes Against

The Board is pleased that all resolutions were duly passed but notes the proportion of votes cast against Resolution 5, the re-election of Bridget Guerin, by shareholders was over 20%. The vote against the Resolution represents 8.3% of the total voting rights of the Company and the Board will engage with investors to better understand the reasons behind their dissent. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares shown as voted "For" or "Against". The Company has 49,826,436 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 19,453,074 shares are held in Treasury. Accordingly, the total voting rights, carrying one vote each, are 30,373,362. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nationalstoragemechanism These proxy results together with a shareholder presentation will be available shortly on Company's website at www.artemisfunds.com/futureleaders

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

5 June 2025