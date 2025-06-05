Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2025, all resolutions were passed on a poll.
Ordinary Resolutions
1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 January 2025
2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
3. to approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 January 2025
4. to approve the final dividend of 3.45p for the year ended 31 January 2025
5. to re-elect Bridget Guerin as a Director of the Company
6. to re-elect Graham Paterson as a Director of the Company
7. to re-elect Mike Prentis as a Director of the Company
8. to elect Simon Longfellow as a Director of the Company
9. to re-appoint the auditor, Ernst & Young LLP
10. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration
11. to approve the Investment Policy of the Company
12. to authorise the Directors to allot securities
Special Resolutions
13. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights
14. to authorise the Directors to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified
15. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days
The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:
Resolutions
Votes For (including Chairman's Discretion)
%
Votes Against
%
Votes withheld
Resolution 1
11,680,547
100.00
-
0.00
13,653
Resolution 2
11,572,124
99.44
65,059
0.56
57,017
Resolution 3
11,600,495
99.63
43,603
0.37
50,102
Resolution 4
11,680,666
100.00
-
0.00
13,534
Resolution 5
9,138,144
78.44
2,512,321
21.56
43,735
Resolution 6
11,304,105
97.02
346,961
2.98
43,134
Resolution 7
11,318,397
97.14
332,669
2.86
43,134
Resolution 8
11,320,500
97.17
329,965
2.83
43,735
Resolution 9
9,528,499
99.70
28,333
0.30
2,137,368
Resolution 10
11,632,497
99.87
14,747
0.13
46,956
Resolution 11
11,577,478
99.12
102,413
0.88
14,309
Resolution 12
11,556,626
99.03
113,627
0.97
23,947
Resolution 13
11,509,981
98.63
159,836
1.37
24,383
Resolution 14
11,201,885
95.91
477,176
4.09
15,139
Resolution 15
11,621,383
99.54
53,608
0.46
19,029
Significant Votes Against
The Board is pleased that all resolutions were duly passed but notes the proportion of votes cast against Resolution 5, the re-election of Bridget Guerin, by shareholders was over 20%. The vote against the Resolution represents 8.3% of the total voting rights of the Company and the Board will engage with investors to better understand the reasons behind their dissent. An update will be published on that engagement within six months.
Notes:
- Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received.
- A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares shown as voted "For" or "Against".
- The Company has 49,826,436 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 19,453,074 shares are held in Treasury. Accordingly, the total voting rights, carrying one vote each, are 30,373,362. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.
- A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nationalstoragemechanism
- These proxy results together with a shareholder presentation will be available shortly on Company's website at www.artemisfunds.com/futureleaders
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
5 June 2025