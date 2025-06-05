BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI:549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R



As at 31 May 2025 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that it had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:



Empiric Student Property PLC

Great Portland Estates PLC

Sirius Real Estate Limited

Workspace Group REIT PLC

Safestore Holdings PLC



5 June 2025

END