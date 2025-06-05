Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
05.06.25 | 12:08
9,150 Euro
+1,10 % +0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0509,15018:15
9,0509,15017:57
PR Newswire
05.06.2025
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05

5 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 124,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 763.155p. The highest price paid per share was 766.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 758.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0160% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 531,972,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 776,267,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

243

761.000

16:12:46

977

761.000

16:12:46

803

761.000

16:11:46

48

761.000

16:11:46

32

761.000

16:11:46

253

760.800

16:10:36

180

760.800

16:10:36

296

760.800

16:10:09

296

761.000

16:09:25

185

761.000

16:09:25

755

761.000

16:09:25

711

761.000

16:09:25

52

761.000

16:09:25

380

761.400

16:06:18

446

761.400

16:06:18

32

761.400

16:06:18

780

761.200

16:04:13

773

761.600

16:03:30

446

761.800

16:03:22

311

761.800

16:03:22

298

761.600

16:02:20

435

761.600

16:01:42

712

761.400

15:59:30

617

761.600

15:58:36

206

761.600

15:58:36

770

761.800

15:58:28

490

761.800

15:56:26

205

761.600

15:56:18

44

761.600

15:56:18

220

761.600

15:56:18

746

761.800

15:52:18

822

761.800

15:49:41

699

762.000

15:49:28

873

762.400

15:48:25

564

762.600

15:47:06

154

762.600

15:47:06

716

762.200

15:44:52

427

762.400

15:44:01

352

762.400

15:44:01

586

762.400

15:41:56

192

762.400

15:41:56

750

762.400

15:41:56

724

762.800

15:41:44

787

763.200

15:37:54

1440

763.500

15:37:49

97

763.600

15:36:39

657

763.600

15:36:39

597

763.400

15:35:41

192

763.400

15:35:41

687

763.400

15:35:41

839

763.400

15:35:41

297

763.000

15:33:23

796

763.000

15:33:16

783

763.200

15:33:01

380

763.200

15:30:24

490

763.200

15:30:24

325

763.200

15:27:58

361

763.200

15:27:58

676

763.600

15:25:46

755

764.000

15:25:45

801

764.400

15:25:38

239

764.600

15:25:38

1373

764.600

15:25:38

550

763.800

15:20:41

44

763.800

15:20:35

203

763.800

15:18:35

768

763.200

15:16:02

845

763.400

15:14:35

22

763.600

15:13:25

387

763.600

15:13:25

357

763.600

15:13:25

678

763.200

15:10:32

823

763.200

15:07:59

720

763.600

15:05:53

786

763.200

15:03:11

162

763.400

15:02:31

370

763.400

15:02:31

482

763.400

15:02:31

809

763.400

15:02:31

838

761.200

14:57:30

697

761.200

14:57:30

500

761.200

14:51:41

450

761.200

14:51:41

337

761.600

14:50:32

484

761.600

14:50:32

835

761.000

14:46:43

804

761.600

14:46:04

828

761.000

14:43:35

727

760.800

14:39:36

20

760.800

14:39:36

435

760.800

14:39:36

146

760.800

14:39:36

185

760.800

14:39:36

729

760.800

14:39:36

826

760.200

14:37:53

826

760.400

14:37:15

820

758.000

14:33:52

697

758.200

14:31:32

307

759.000

14:29:50

422

759.000

14:29:50

821

758.800

14:27:34

189

758.400

14:24:02

644

758.400

14:24:02

688

759.200

14:23:02

200

760.000

14:19:17

509

760.000

14:19:17

337

760.800

14:13:02

500

760.800

14:13:02

725

760.800

14:13:02

752

760.800

14:10:59

721

762.000

14:05:37

741

762.000

14:05:37

767

762.400

14:01:32

751

763.400

13:59:14

831

763.400

13:53:13

796

763.800

13:52:24

237

764.200

13:50:03

360

764.200

13:50:03

584

764.200

13:50:03

177

764.200

13:50:03

777

764.200

13:50:03

822

763.400

13:49:00

24

763.600

13:43:45

700

763.600

13:43:45

803

763.600

13:43:45

868

764.000

13:43:02

758

764.200

13:41:40

738

764.200

13:35:33

78

764.200

13:35:07

795

764.600

13:33:59

820

764.800

13:33:58

752

765.000

13:33:58

743

765.200

13:32:58

776

765.400

13:27:43

807

765.600

13:26:59

413

765.800

13:22:52

361

765.800

13:22:47

139

765.800

13:22:47

760

765.800

13:22:47

776

765.800

13:19:28

718

764.800

13:01:25

74

764.800

13:01:25

820

765.000

12:57:16

824

765.000

12:57:16

796

765.400

12:55:12

516

765.000

12:46:14

244

765.000

12:46:14

160

765.200

12:40:42

599

765.200

12:40:42

813

765.600

12:39:52

894

765.600

12:39:52

692

766.000

12:37:53

806

766.200

12:37:07

714

765.000

12:29:28

788

765.400

12:21:01

772

765.400

12:15:17

162

765.600

12:10:59

358

765.600

12:10:59

198

765.600

12:09:35

916

766.000

12:07:14

676

766.400

12:06:37

431

766.400

12:06:37

438

766.600

12:06:25

266

766.600

12:06:25

96

766.200

12:02:50

518

766.200

12:02:08

427

766.200

11:59:08

409

766.200

11:59:08

788

766.200

11:45:03

776

766.400

11:41:38

778

766.400

11:41:38

374

765.800

11:33:50

396

765.800

11:33:50

800

766.000

11:28:50

784

765.200

11:20:23

621

765.400

11:20:09

154

765.400

11:18:03

636

765.400

11:14:24

207

765.400

11:14:24

868

765.800

11:13:37

927

766.400

11:10:27

104

766.400

11:10:27

27

766.200

11:07:55

764

765.400

10:52:00

20

763.600

10:41:44

761

763.600

10:41:44

769

763.800

10:40:04

805

764.000

10:34:55

815

764.000

10:34:23

679

763.200

10:27:36

695

764.200

10:22:16

692

764.200

10:17:36

3

764.000

10:15:00

205

764.000

10:15:00

80

764.000

10:15:00

500

764.000

10:15:00

828

764.000

10:15:00

772

762.800

10:04:55

403

762.800

09:55:46

25

762.800

09:55:46

396

762.800

09:55:46

759

762.800

09:54:12

783

763.000

09:53:58

243

762.400

09:38:09

371

762.400

09:38:09

177

762.400

09:38:09

751

762.400

09:38:09

729

762.800

09:36:22

746

763.000

09:35:35

835

762.800

09:33:17

685

760.400

09:20:43

748

761.000

09:20:33

17

761.200

09:17:46

743

761.200

09:17:46

786

761.800

09:01:44

783

762.400

08:59:49

690

762.200

08:49:14

758

762.600

08:45:59

710

762.600

08:33:34

712

762.200

08:30:30

85

762.200

08:24:29

693

762.200

08:24:29

324

761.000

08:19:05

396

761.000

08:19:05

99

761.000

08:19:05

824

762.000

08:05:21

844

762.200

08:02:26


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.