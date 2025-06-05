13th Annual Fit Pets for Rescues Sign-Up Challenge Raises Over $10,000 for Animal Rescues Across the U.S. and in Canada

10 veterinary clinics signed up 65 pets to compete for over $10,000 in prizes and donate to 13 rescues.

MADISON, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / The 13th Annual Fit Pets for Rescues (FPR) Ideal Weight Challenge wrapped up its first international run with a powerful showing: more than $10,000 raised for rescue organizations across 8 U.S. states and Canada. This brings the event's lifetime total to $37,000 raised in support of pet wellness and shelter support.

13th Annual Fit Pets for Rescues

Cat & dog looking at a scale and the words "13th Annual Fit Pets for Rescues Ideal Weight Challenge"

Now a year-round initiative, FPR continues to empower veterinary clinics and pet parents in their efforts to help pets reach a healthy weight. Through friendly competition, donations, and sponsor-provided prizes, the campaign fuels healthier homes and stronger rescues.

The spring 2025 8-Week Sign-Up Challenge marked a strong launch to the new year-round model:

65 pets enrolled

43 pets reported weight loss

10 clinics & 13 rescues participated

$10,000+ in prizes distributed

17+ industry sponsors participated

Major support came from Healthy Pet Connect (HPC), myBalto, Tiki Cat Veterinary Solutions, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, VEA Veterinary Exam Assistant, Chris Griffey Memorial Feline Foundation, and Voyce Vet. Their partnership helped amplify the impact, visibility, and reward system behind the event.

The campaign's success was powered by pet parents, clinics, and rescue organizations who participated, promoted, and shared the mission on social media. This expanded visibility is especially important in 2025, the first year the program has gone national and digital-first.

Nearly - of pets in the US are obese or overweight which makes many health conditions like diabetes, heart disease and joint issues worse. With inflation and funding cuts, pet rescues need our support now more than ever.

Dr Ken Lambrecht Medical Director of FPR says "We are super excited to take our fundraiser nationwide powered by Healthy Pet Connect (HPC) and myBalto. The treatment and prevention of overweight pets is vital to allow them to live longer and healthier lives"

"Over 13 years our programs follow well established peer-reviewed guidelines and have a 100% safety record. We have gotten 100s of pets fitter (including Spudgie from 37lbs to 12lbs!). It's not just about severely overweight pets, even 15% over ideal is too much as it is well established that ideal weight pets live longer. The use of technology like smart feeders, scales & activity/mood monitors was proven in our peer reviewed research to improve outcomes and were well tolerated"

Another Sign-Up Challenge is scheduled for September 2025, and sponsors, clinics or rescues interested in participating are encouraged to reach out. Pets can enroll at any time to an HPC clinic (clinic signup is free) and earn prizes by donating to rescues, marketplace purchases & app use.

To learn more or get involved, visit: www.healthypetconnect.com and www.healthypetconnect.com/fit-pets-for-rescues.html

Contact Information

Ken Lambrecht

Medical Director

healthypetconnect@gmail.com

608 828 3737

