Mainz (ots) -
Woche 23/25
Do., 5.6
Bitte Programmänderung beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
Merz bei Trump - erstes Treffen im Weißen Haus
Moderation: Antje Pieper
19.40 Notruf Hafenkante (VPS 19.25)
20.25 Marie Brand und die verfolgte Braut (VPS 20.14)
21.55 heute journal
22.30 maybrit illner (VPS 22.25)
23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.25)
0.45 heute journal update (VPS 0.40)
1.05 neoriginal
Crystal Wall (VPS 0.55)
1.30 neoriginal
Crystal Wall (VPS 1.20)
1.55 neoriginal
Crystal Wall (VPS 1.50)
2.20 neoriginal
Crystal Wall (VPS 2.15)
2.45 Dr. Nice (VPS 2.35)
4.15 Blutige Anfänger (VPS 4.05)
5.00- hallo deutschland (VPS 4.50)
5.30
Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246
Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell
Originalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/7840/6050155
