05.06.2025 18:26 Uhr
Announcing the 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the North Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NORTH VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Andrew Reid
Category: Residential Real Estate
www.haddenproperties.com

Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center
Category: Massage Therapy
www.avitahealth.ca

Co-Operators - North Vancouver (Peiman Javdan Investments & Insurance Services Ltd)
Category: Business/Home/Life and Auto Insurance
www.local.cooperators.ca/javdan-investments-insurance-en

Dr. Mandana Edalati, ND Wellness Naturopathic Centre
Category: Naturopathic Medicine
www.wellnessnaturopathic.com

Ellis Moving & Storage Ltd.
Category: Moving Companies
www.ellismoving.com

Foodie Fit
Category: Caterers
www.foodiefit.ca

Heilman Renovations
Category: North Shore Renovation Contractor
www.heilmanrenovations.ca

Hollyburn Eye Clinic
Category: Opticians/Optometrists
www.hollyburneyeclinic.com

Inspired Architecture
Category: Architecture Firm
www.inspiredarchitecture.ca

Mermi Music Academy
Category: School - Music
www.mermimusic.ca

MNP Ltd
Category: Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/north-vancouver

Pink Plumbing Group
Category: Plumbing Contractor
www.pinkplumbing.ca

Prime Credit Solution
Category: Credit Debt Counselling Service
www.primecreditsolution.com

Quantum Hearing Clinic
Category: Hearing Services
www.quantumhearing.com

Selfcrete Concrete Floor Levelling
Category: Concrete Levelling
www.selfcrete.net

Vancouver TESOL Training Center
Category: Language Schools
www.vttcenters.ca

West Vancouver Foot Clinic
Category: Podiatrists
www.westvanfootclinic.com

Learn more about 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-north-vancouver-consumer-choice-award-winner-1035812

