Announcing the 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the North Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.
NORTH VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS
Andrew Reid
Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center
Co-Operators - North Vancouver (Peiman Javdan Investments & Insurance Services Ltd)
Dr. Mandana Edalati, ND Wellness Naturopathic Centre
Ellis Moving & Storage Ltd.
Foodie Fit
Heilman Renovations
Hollyburn Eye Clinic
Inspired Architecture
Mermi Music Academy
MNP Ltd
Pink Plumbing Group
Prime Credit Solution
Quantum Hearing Clinic
Selfcrete Concrete Floor Levelling
Vancouver TESOL Training Center
West Vancouver Foot Clinic
Learn more about 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
