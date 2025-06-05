Announcing the 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the North Vancouver region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NORTH VANCOUVER AWARD RECIPIENTS

Andrew Reid

Category: Residential Real Estate

www.haddenproperties.com Avita Health & Massage Therapy Center

Category: Massage Therapy

www.avitahealth.ca Co-Operators - North Vancouver (Peiman Javdan Investments & Insurance Services Ltd)

Category: Business/Home/Life and Auto Insurance

www.local.cooperators.ca/javdan-investments-insurance-en Dr. Mandana Edalati, ND Wellness Naturopathic Centre

Category: Naturopathic Medicine

www.wellnessnaturopathic.com Ellis Moving & Storage Ltd.

Category: Moving Companies

www.ellismoving.com Foodie Fit

Category: Caterers

www.foodiefit.ca Heilman Renovations

Category: North Shore Renovation Contractor

www.heilmanrenovations.ca Hollyburn Eye Clinic

Category: Opticians/Optometrists

www.hollyburneyeclinic.com Inspired Architecture

Category: Architecture Firm

www.inspiredarchitecture.ca Mermi Music Academy

Category: School - Music

www.mermimusic.ca MNP Ltd

Category: Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/north-vancouver Pink Plumbing Group

Category: Plumbing Contractor

www.pinkplumbing.ca Prime Credit Solution

Category: Credit Debt Counselling Service

www.primecreditsolution.com Quantum Hearing Clinic

Category: Hearing Services

www.quantumhearing.com Selfcrete Concrete Floor Levelling

Category: Concrete Levelling

www.selfcrete.net Vancouver TESOL Training Center

Category: Language Schools

www.vttcenters.ca West Vancouver Foot Clinic

Category: Podiatrists

www.westvanfootclinic.com

Learn more about 2025 North Vancouver Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

