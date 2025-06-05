Announcing the 2025 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Surrey region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners.
SURREY AWARD RECIPIENTS
Apna Pest Control Surrey
BSL Security
Coleman Technologies
Complete Accounting Solutions
Doctoraujla Environmental Consultants
Dreams Gymnastics Inc.
Forward Mind Counselling
Gamdur Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic Inc.
Greystone Blinds
HD Top Building Maintenance
Jose & Co. Custom Jewellers
La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique
Lasik MD
MNP Ltd
PictureAve. Photobooth
Quay Pacific Property Management Ltd
Rachel Yoon Photography
Railing Experts
Set Canada Immigration
Shadow Investigations Ltd
SM Lighting & Bath Design
Synergy Rehab
Taste of Lahore Restaurant
VE Stone Ltd.
Versa Homes
Walnut Grove School Of Music & Dance
Westgroup Financial Management Inc
Woodhouse Realty
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
