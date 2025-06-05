Announcing the 2025 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Surrey region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners.

SURREY AWARD RECIPIENTS

Apna Pest Control Surrey

Category: Pest Control

www.apnapestcontrol.ca BSL Security

Category: Security Guard Services

www.bslsecurityservices.com Coleman Technologies

Category: Computer Consultants

www.colemantechnologies.com Complete Accounting Solutions

Category: Accountant - Small Business

www.completeaccounting.ca Doctoraujla Environmental Consultants

Category: Environmental Consultant

www.doctoraujla.com Dreams Gymnastics Inc.

Category: Gymnastics School

www.dreamsgymnastics.ca Forward Mind Counselling

Category: Counselling Services

www.forwardmindcounselling.com Gamdur Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic Inc.

Category: Acupuncture

www.gamdurchinesemedicineacupuncture.com Greystone Blinds

Category: Window Treatments Coverings

www.greystoneblinds.ca HD Top Building Maintenance

Category: Janitorial Services

www.hdtopbuilding.com Jose & Co. Custom Jewellers

Category: Jewellers

www.joseandco.ca La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique

Category: Florist

www.labellefleursurrey.com Lasik MD

Category: Laser Vision Correction

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/vancouver MNP Ltd

Category: Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/surrey PictureAve. Photobooth

Category: Photo Booth Rentals

www.pictureavephotobooth.com Quay Pacific Property Management Ltd

Category: Property Management

www.quaypacific.com Rachel Yoon Photography

Category: Photographer - Baby and Child

www.rachelyoonphotography.com Railing Experts

Category: Stairs & Railings

www.railingexperts.ca Set Canada Immigration

Category: Immigration Consulting

www.setcanadaimmigration.com Shadow Investigations Ltd

Category: Investigators

www.shadowinvestigationsltd.ca SM Lighting & Bath Design

Category: Lighting Store

www.savemorelighting.ca Synergy Rehab

Category: Physiotherapists

www.synergyrehabilitation.ca Taste of Lahore Restaurant

Category: Restaurants - Pakistani

www.tasteoflahore.easytodine.com VE Stone Ltd.

Category: Countertops

www.vestone.ca Versa Homes

Category: Home Builders

www.versahomes.com Walnut Grove School Of Music & Dance

Category: School - Dance

www.musicanddance.org Westgroup Financial Management Inc

Category: Financial Planning

www.westgroupfinancial.com Woodhouse Realty

Category: Residential Real Estate Brokerage

www.woodhouserealty.com

Learn more about 2025 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2025-surrey-consumer-choice-award-winners-1035815