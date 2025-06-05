Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
Announcing the 2025 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Surrey region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners.

SURREY AWARD RECIPIENTS

Apna Pest Control Surrey
Category: Pest Control
www.apnapestcontrol.ca

BSL Security
Category: Security Guard Services
www.bslsecurityservices.com

Coleman Technologies
Category: Computer Consultants
www.colemantechnologies.com

Complete Accounting Solutions
Category: Accountant - Small Business
www.completeaccounting.ca

Doctoraujla Environmental Consultants
Category: Environmental Consultant
www.doctoraujla.com

Dreams Gymnastics Inc.
Category: Gymnastics School
www.dreamsgymnastics.ca

Forward Mind Counselling
Category: Counselling Services
www.forwardmindcounselling.com

Gamdur Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture Clinic Inc.
Category: Acupuncture
www.gamdurchinesemedicineacupuncture.com

Greystone Blinds
Category: Window Treatments Coverings
www.greystoneblinds.ca

HD Top Building Maintenance
Category: Janitorial Services
www.hdtopbuilding.com

Jose & Co. Custom Jewellers
Category: Jewellers
www.joseandco.ca

La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique
Category: Florist
www.labellefleursurrey.com

Lasik MD
Category: Laser Vision Correction
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/vancouver

MNP Ltd
Category: Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/surrey

PictureAve. Photobooth
Category: Photo Booth Rentals
www.pictureavephotobooth.com

Quay Pacific Property Management Ltd
Category: Property Management
www.quaypacific.com

Rachel Yoon Photography
Category: Photographer - Baby and Child
www.rachelyoonphotography.com

Railing Experts
Category: Stairs & Railings
www.railingexperts.ca

Set Canada Immigration
Category: Immigration Consulting
www.setcanadaimmigration.com

Shadow Investigations Ltd
Category: Investigators
www.shadowinvestigationsltd.ca

SM Lighting & Bath Design
Category: Lighting Store
www.savemorelighting.ca

Synergy Rehab
Category: Physiotherapists
www.synergyrehabilitation.ca

Taste of Lahore Restaurant
Category: Restaurants - Pakistani
www.tasteoflahore.easytodine.com

VE Stone Ltd.
Category: Countertops
www.vestone.ca

Versa Homes
Category: Home Builders
www.versahomes.com

Walnut Grove School Of Music & Dance
Category: School - Dance
www.musicanddance.org

Westgroup Financial Management Inc
Category: Financial Planning
www.westgroupfinancial.com

Woodhouse Realty
Category: Residential Real Estate Brokerage
www.woodhouserealty.com

Learn more about 2025 Surrey Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



