SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: A Blueprint for Global Water Stewardship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / From Strategy and Reporting to Accountability and Assurance

Complimentary Webinar

A Blueprint for Global Water Stewardship: From Strategy and Reporting to Accountability and Assurance

Thursday, June 26 | 1:00PM ET, 10:00AM PT

For decades, the world has been focusing on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as the sole benchmark for climate stewardship. But more recently, industry, media and academia are waking up to the notions that "water is the new carbon" and climate stewardship cannot exist in a carbon-focused vacuum. Water stewardship is quickly becoming the climate focal point that it should have always been.

Join SCS Consulting Services' Bonnie Holman, Managing Director, and SCS Global Services' Danielle Stapleton, Program Manager, ESG Assurance, and Lauren Enright, Program Manager, Water Certification on Thursday, June 26 for a 60-minute discussion that will provide end-to-end analysis of corporate water stewardship implementation. During this discussion we'll cover:

• How Water stewardship fits into climate stewardship.

• Water stewardship and water metrics require strategy, risk assessment

• Importance of water baseline measurement for continuous monitoring

• Creation of water goals pertaining to enterprise and /or site

• Water Positive goals --- Water Positive verification

• Future-proofing water availability

• Building resilience within direct operations and value chain

• Integrating water into reporting and navigating assurance

A live Q&A will follow the panel discussion.

Register Here

For inquiries, contact:

Stephanie Flynn

Marketing Project Manager, Environmental Certification Services, SCS Global Services

sflynn@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-a-blueprint-for-global-water-stewardship-1036033